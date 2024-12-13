'Everybody Loves Raymond': Everything to Know About the Cast Members Nearly 2 Decades After the Show Ended

Before Everybody Loves Raymond, Peter Boyle appeared in Joe (1970), The Candidate (1972), Young Frankenstein (1974) and Taxi Driver (1976), as well as on and off-Broadway. Fans adored him in the role of Ray and Robbie's deadpan, slightly cranky dad, Frank.

However, off-screen, he was nothing like his coarse character. Instead, he was a friendly, warmhearted guy.

"He made me feel welcome," said Ray Romano. "He made me feel part of the club."

Shortly after the sitcom wrapped, Boyle died of multiple myeloma and heart disease in 2006 at age 71.