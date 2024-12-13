'Everybody Loves Raymond': Everything to Know About the Cast Members Nearly 2 Decades After the Show Ended
Peter Boyle
Before Everybody Loves Raymond, Peter Boyle appeared in Joe (1970), The Candidate (1972), Young Frankenstein (1974) and Taxi Driver (1976), as well as on and off-Broadway. Fans adored him in the role of Ray and Robbie's deadpan, slightly cranky dad, Frank.
However, off-screen, he was nothing like his coarse character. Instead, he was a friendly, warmhearted guy.
"He made me feel welcome," said Ray Romano. "He made me feel part of the club."
Shortly after the sitcom wrapped, Boyle died of multiple myeloma and heart disease in 2006 at age 71.
Doris Roberts
As the overbearing Marie, the Barone family matriarch, Doris Roberts doted on her sons while berating her two daughters-in-law and bickering with her husband.
Roberts earned four Emmys for her work on the series and, like Boyle, had a long list of credits prior to Everybody Loves Raymond, including the shows Angie and Remington Steele.
Before she died at age 90 in 2016, Roberts kept working, reuniting with TV daughter-in-law Patricia Heaton for a few episodes of The Middle and bringing laughs in the 2006 comedy film Grandma's Boy.
Roberts was married twice and had one son, Michael Cannata Jr.
Patricia Heaton
Patricia Heaton played Debra on the sitcom, a hard-working mom who just couldn't see eye to eye with her in-laws, though she had a soft spot for her brother-in-law, Robert (Brad Garrett). She won Emmys for her performances in 2000 and 2001.
After the sitcom's end, Heaton joined actor Kelsey Grammer on Fox's Back to You before finding a new home on the small screen as an overworked mom on ABC's The Middle, then as a mom pursuing medical school on CBS' Carol's Second Act.
She's a devout Catholic who's been married to British actor David Hunt since 1990, with whom she shares four sons. She's been open about having plastic surgery, admitting to a b----- reduction and a tummy tuck after undergoing four Caesarean sections.
Monica Horan
Monica Horan joined the cast slightly later as Robbie's girlfriend (and later, wife) Amy MacDougall. Like sister-in-law Debra, Amy couldn't win with her in-laws, sparking a bond between the two over the absurdity of the dysfunctional Barones.
Following the show's end in 2005, she appeared on Enlightened, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Middle and Better Things.
Horan, now 61, has been married to Everybody Loves Raymond creator Philip Rosenthal since 1990. They have two children.
Brad Garrett
As the show's slightly less beloved big brother, Robert "Robbie" Barone, a New York City cop, Brad earned lots of laughs with his "woe is me" attitude and comebacks to his mom and dad, with whom he lived for much of the series.
After the show, he appeared on ‘Til Death and other series, including Single Parents, High Desert and Not Dead Yet.
He's also known for his stand-up comedy act. After divorcing his first wife, Jill Diven — with whom he shares two kids, Maxwell Bradley Garrett and Hope Garrett — the actor, now 64, wed actress IsaBeall Quella in November 2021.
When asked whether he would do a revival of Everybody Loves Raymond, he stated: "You know. There's no show without the parents. That's really the bottom line."
He won a battle against alcoholism, saying in a recent social media post, "I'm so grateful for my sobriety. If you're seeing this and it rings familiar, just know you can do it too."
Ray Romano
The comedian and actor — who grew up in Queens, N.Y. — played Raymond Barone, a blundering sports columnist who kept the laughs coming while interacting with his overbearing parents and put-upon wife, Debra. Like his character, Ray is of Italian descent.
During his time on the show, he became the highest-paid TV actor in history. Following Ray's run on the hit show, the star, now 66, remained a fixture on TV, appearing on Men of a Certain Age, Parenthood, Get Shorty and Made for Love.
He's set to star alongside Lisa Kudrow, Linda Cardellini and Luke Wilson on the Netflix comedy series No Good Deed, slated for a 2025 release. Romano also voiced Manny in the Ice Age films and has appeared in many movies.
He shares four children — Alexandra, Matthew, Gregory and Joseph — with his wife, Anna Romano, who he wed in 1987. They met while working as bank tellers. He invited many members of his real-life family to appear on Everybody Loves Raymond in small roles. Ray was particularly close to costar Doris and was devastated when she died, vowing to follow her example of lifelong learning.
Sawyer, Sullivan and Madylin Sweeten
Real-life sibs Sawyer, Sullivan and Madylin Sweeten starred as Barone children Geoffrey, Michael and Ally. The twin boys were cast on the show when they were just 16 months old.
When the show ended, the brothers chose to remain out of the spotlight. Tragically, Sawyer died by suicide in 2015. He was 19.
"Sawyer was more than just a brother," said Madylin, now 33 and married. "He was a strong and selfless friend. When confiding in one another, Sawyer always had the kindest words of encouragement. He will live in my head and those shared moments forever."