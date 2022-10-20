Kevin Spacey Cleared Of Sexual Abuse In Anthony Rapp Trial

Actor Kevin Spacey came out unscathed in his trial against Anthony Rapp.

The latter sued the House of Cards lead for battery, claiming that in 1986, a drunk Spacey, then 26, picked up a 14-year-old Rapp, placed him on the bed and touched him in appropriately. The jury at the NYC courthouse deliberated for around 90 minutes on Thursday, October 20, before rendering Spacey not liable.

"The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth," his lawyer, Richard Steigman, stated after everything wrapped up. "We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.