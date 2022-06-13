Kevin Spacey Formally Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault In The U.K.
Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K., the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday, June 13, Variety reported.
According to the outlet, the actor has been charged with “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 16.
As OK! previously reported, the American Beauty star was charged on May 26.
“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said. “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," Ainslie added.
The Met Police reviewed evidence from the complaints, which were from 2005-2013. The complaints related to sexual abuse, and the incidents allegedly took place in London and in Gloucestershire.
The Oscar winner has retreated from the spotlight in the past few years, as he been accused of sexual misconduct over the years. In 2017, he stepped down from filming House of Cards after 20 young men reported alleged sexual misconduct by Spacey at the London theater between 1995 and 2013.
He was later charged with indecent assault, which stemmed from an alleged incident with a teenager on Nantucket Island, Mass., during the summer of 2016. He pleaded not guilty, and the charges were later dropped.
Despite the serious situation, Spacey isn't worried about being brought to court.
“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise. While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," he said in a statement.