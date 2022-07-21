Case ClosedKhloé Kardashian Cryptically Addresses Tristan Thompson Drama After Baby No. 2 News: The Crown 'Never Falls'
No one is taking the crown off Khloé Kardashian's head. The reality star is making it clear that no amount of controversy, betrayal or scandal will ruin her following the drama Tristan Thompson has gotten her wrapped up in.
After making her social media return one week after it was revealed she conceived a child with her cheating ex via surrogacy, she shared a telling message about how she's doing. "👑 Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls 👑," The Kardashians star captioned a jaw-dropping photo of herself lounging on a boat with her rock-hard abs perfectly highlighted by the sun.
Showing what a Revenge Body really looks like, the Revenge Body star flaunted her fab figure in an itty-bitty black bikini as she looked off into the distance with oversized black shades shielding Kardashian's eyes from the rays.
Her sizzling snap was a fan-favorite amongst her 284 million Instagram followers, with many commenting fire emojis. Momager Kris Jenner also chimed in, commenting "Never."
Though news that Kardashian is welcoming a second child with the NBA pro via surrogate was met with mixed reactions, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum seems to be making it clear that she isn't paying any mind to the haters, as she's actually doing better than ever.
Giving the former flames' daughter, True, 4, a sibling is something Kardashian has been very vocal about wanting for a long time, and while Thompson's paternity scandal, which was brought to light one month after their second child was conceived in November 2021, put a wrench in her plans of their happily ever after as a united family, she is still getting everything she's ever wanted.
The reality star and the Chicago Bulls player "have long said they wanted True to have a sibling, and Khloe even told her family she’d do it without Tristian if she needed to," said a source.
OK! reported the on-and-off couple secretly reconciled last year and discussed conceiving another child all the while Thompson was dealing with a paternity suit lodged against him by Maralee Nichols, who he hooked up with in March 2021 while still dating True's mother. In December 2021, news broke that he cheated on Kardashian yet again, but this time, it resulted in the birth a child, baby boy Theo.
Kardashian hasn't spoken to the father of her soon-to-be two children outside of co-parenting duties. Nevertheless, she believes he is a great dad to True and will step up and be there for their little boy when he arrives.
As far as the Good American cofounder's love life goes, she's seems to be doing pretty well, with OK! learning she's quietly dating a private equity investor whom she met through sister Kim Kardashian. The new flames are "take it slow and aren't seeing each other more than once a week."