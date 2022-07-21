No one is taking the crown off Khloé Kardashian's head. The reality star is making it clear that no amount of controversy, betrayal or scandal will ruin her following the drama Tristan Thompson has gotten her wrapped up in.

After making her social media return one week after it was revealed she conceived a child with her cheating ex via surrogacy, she shared a telling message about how she's doing. "👑 Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls 👑," The Kardashians star captioned a jaw-dropping photo of herself lounging on a boat with her rock-hard abs perfectly highlighted by the sun.