Over It!Khloé Kardashian's Family 'Distanced Themselves' From Cheating Tristan Thompson After Paternity Scandal, Still 'Supportive' Of Sister's Baby No. 2 News: Source
Keeping their distance. Though Khloé Kardashian is expecting another child with Tristan Thompson, her famous sisters are setting boundaries with the cheating womanizer.
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner "are completely supportive of each other and are there for Khloé,” a source spilled after it was confirmed earlier this month that the on-and-off couple conceived a child via surrogate. "They will of course be there to support her and the baby."
"As for Tristan, most of them have distanced themselves from him," said the source to Us Weekly, "especially after learning about him expecting a baby with Maralee."
OK! reported the timeline of Kardashian and Thompson conceiving the child has raised a few eyebrows considering they did so in November, one month before the NBA pro was publicly accused of fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, whom he hooked up with back in March 2021 while still dating Kardashian.
Nichols filed a paternity suit last summer, but news of his paternity scandal didn't come out until the lend of last year, shortly before the social media model gave birth to baby boy Theo. After vehemently denying the claims and demanding a paternity test in his own suit, Thompson confirmed he was the little boy's father — but he has yet to meet his third child, according to a source.
Meanwhile, this wasn't the first time Thompson stepped out on the reality star, as he cheated on then-pregnant Kardashian and again later on with family friend Jordyn Woods.
And while Kardashian has admitted herself that her baby daddy is not a good partner for her, she still wants him to be in both their 4-year-old daughter True and unborn baby's lives, OK! learned.
Seemingly trying to move on Thompson's betrayal, Kardashian appears to even be rooting for her ex to find a new flame. On Tuesday, July 19, the Revenge Body alum — who is privately dating a private equity investor — double tapped a post that showed Thompson holding hands with an unknown woman.
"To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting," the fan page captioned the video. "I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby."
The soon-to-be mother-of-two seemed to agree with the fan, as she subtly Liked the message.