Doing things differently. Instead of throwing herself into another relationship after Tristan Thompson once again cheated on her, Khloé Kardashian is taking things slowly with her new man.

It's been nearly a month since it was revealed that The Kardashians star has been quietly dating a private equity investor whom she met through sister Kim Kardashian. And while an insider spilled to the print edition of Us Weekly that Kardashian and her mystery man are "very happy," they've decided to "take it slow and aren't seeing each other more than once a week."