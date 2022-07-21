Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Planned 'Long-Term Future' At Start Of Surrogacy Journey, Before Paternity Scandal: Source

Before Khloé Kardashian's world came crashing down because of Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal, they were apparently thinking about their "long-term future" when they decided to have a second child.

“Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that,” admitted a source in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future.”