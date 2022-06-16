Khloé Kardashian Admits She's 'Anxious' Before 'The Kardashians' Finale Exposing Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal Airs

Khloé has been watching the Hulu series along with her fans, and recently admitted she was stressing about the finale before it aired. "Why am I anxious and I’m not even able to watch tonight? #TheKardashians," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tweeted Thursday night.

Luckily, her loyal followers were quick to show her support and love as the vulnerable episode of herself, which was filmed in December 2021, aired, with one loyal fan tweeting: "It's because you're a good person who's been through way too much for anyone to ever understand. People are going to talk, ignore the noise sister."

"Girl, you rise stronger each time and don’t even look like you’ve been through hell and back. Prayers of blessings and strength to you! Love you Koko," another wrote.