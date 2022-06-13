Tristan Thompson Flies Solo For Los Angeles Dinner After Brutal 'The Kardashians' Episode
In good company? It looks like the only person who can stand to be around Tristan Thompson right now is himself.
Days after the NBA pro's paternity scandal was brought back to light in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, he was seen heading to dinner all by his lonesome on a Saturday night. Spotted on June 11, Thompson was seen walking into the Lavo restaurant in West Hollywood, per photos obtained by Daily Mail.
The Chicago Bulls player wore a black fleece jacket and joggers for his low-key night. He complimented the look with diamond-encrusted Cuban links and a cream, graphic trucker cap.
It's unclear if Tristan met up with someone inside the restaurant or decided to take the night to self reflect on his past questionable behavior that has been making headlines in recent months.
As OK! reported, the Thursday, June 9, episode of the hit Hulu series concluded with Kim Kardashian learning Tristan cheated on Khloé Kardashian and fathered a child with another woman.
In the episode, Kim is seen breaking the news to the Good American co-founder and texting her over a link of his confession, which included Tristan confirming he slept with Maralee Nichols and demanding a paternity test be done after they hooked up last March during his 30th birthday celebration in Houston.
After vehemently denying he fathered another child when the news was made public in December, Tristan admitted in January that the paternity test proved he was the father of baby Theo. He and his third baby mama had a sexual relationship that went on for months while he was still dating Khloé.
Tristan and Khloé called it quits last summer but secretly reconciled before the paternity scandal was exposed. Earlier in the bombshell episode, Khloé even discussed the possibility of marriage, nonchalantly telling her mom, Kris Jenner, that she and Tristan talk about marriage "all the time.”
“He’s always talking about how much he wants to regain that trust that he knows that he lost. Like, a new fresh start,” Khloé continued to confide in Kris, as Tristan has publicly cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum several times.
After the episode aired, Khloé took to Twitter to admit: "Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express."
Aside from recently welcoming little Theo with Maralee in December, Tristan shares 4-year-old True with the reality star and 5-year-old Prince with Jordan Craig. Though Tristan has publicly shown himself spending time with his eldest kids, Maralee claimed the womanizer has not tried to meet their son nor provide any financial support.