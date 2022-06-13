Tristan Thompson Flies Solo For Los Angeles Dinner After Brutal 'The Kardashians' Episode

Days after the NBA pro's paternity scandal was brought back to light in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, he was seen heading to dinner all by his lonesome on a Saturday night. Spotted on June 11, Thompson was seen walking into the Lavo restaurant in West Hollywood, per photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The Chicago Bulls player wore a black fleece jacket and joggers for his low-key night. He complimented the look with diamond-encrusted Cuban links and a cream, graphic trucker cap.

It's unclear if Tristan met up with someone inside the restaurant or decided to take the night to self reflect on his past questionable behavior that has been making headlines in recent months.