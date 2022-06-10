Awkward! Kylie Jenner Bumps Into Tristan Thompson The Same Day Of 'The Kardashians' Cheating Episode

TRISTAN THOMPSON SHARES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT NOT FEELING 'GUILTY' FOR THE PAST FOLLOWING APPARENT SERIAL CHEATER'S LATEST KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN BETRAYAL

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 3. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

"Khloé, you don't deserve this," the post continued. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have cause you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

According to Nichols' reps, Thompson has not paid her any child support nor attempted to meet his son.