Awkward! Kylie Jenner Bumps Into Tristan Thompson The Same Day Of 'The Kardashians' Cheating Episode
Only hours after the latest episode of The Kardashians showcased the hectic aftermath of when Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian last March, one of her sisters had an awkward run-in with the NBA pro at a party.
Both Kylie Jenner and Tristan were spotted in Hollywood on Thursday, June 9, as they partied the night away for Stassie Karanikolaou's 25th birthday party.
However, shortly after the basketball star arrived, the Kylie Cosmetics founder decided it was time to go. Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, were also at the star-studded get-together, but it's unclear if they left the party early.
This comes after the mom-of-two insinuated to her sister Kim that Tristan was "the worst person on the planet" in the bombshell episode of their hit Hulu series.
THROWING MAJOR SHADE! KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SUPPORTS 'F**K TRISTAN' THOMPSON TWEET AFTER PATERNITY SCANDAL EPISODE
As OK! previously reported, Tristan admitted to hooking up with personal trainer Maralee Nichols in March 2021 after celebrating his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas. Nine months later, Nichols welcomed baby boy Theo into the world on Thursday, December 2.
Despite demanding a paternity test and vowing not to have anything to do with the child, Tristan eventually admitted the test came back positive.
TRISTAN THOMPSON SHARES CRYPTIC POST ABOUT NOT FEELING 'GUILTY' FOR THE PAST FOLLOWING APPARENT SERIAL CHEATER'S LATEST KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN BETRAYAL
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 3. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
"Khloé, you don't deserve this," the post continued. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have cause you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
According to Nichols' reps, Thompson has not paid her any child support nor attempted to meet his son.