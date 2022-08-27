'This Ain't Easy': Malika Haqq Believes Tristan Thompson Ruined Some Of Khloé Kardashian's Most Exciting Life Moments
Best friends have your back! Malika Haqq kept it real when chatting about Khloé Kardashian’s best moments being sabotaged by cheating ex Tristan Thompson.
On Wednesday, August 24, the Hollywood Divas alum joined the "Reality With the King" podcast and sat down with Carlos King to discuss Kardashian's powerful strength throughout Tristan's numerous cheating scandals.
“I think she’s doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances,” Haqq, 39, revealed. “She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship... but there are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her and that’s really sad.”
Haqq's concerns about her close pal come just weeks after the 38-year-old reality star welcomed her second child with Thompson, 31. The rocky pair also share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
“She really is one of the strongest people I know, because she’s got a good head on her shoulders,” the Sky High alum said. “Faith is something else, and she’s got a great deal of it. I’ll tell you that much.”
“This ain’t easy. It’s not easy for me to watch," Haqq continued, stating, "Family is so important to both [of] us and it’s not the same when it’s just you.”
Kardashian's longtime friend was referring to the difficulties the Good American founder has had to put aside while raising the two kids she shares with the Chicago Bulls athlete.
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian has full legal custody over their newborn son, but she claims to have no problem allowing Thompson to take on as many dad duties as he may like.
"[He's] excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy," shared a family insider. "Even though Khloé will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants."
Another source spilled that Thompson wanted back in Kardashian's life so they can be a "happy little family."
The Kardashians star continues to put her foot down, only letting Thompson act as the father of their shared children, proving Haqq's quotes about courage and strength to be true.