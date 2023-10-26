'No One Has Her Back': Khloé Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Bashed for Pushing Star to Reconcile With Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson
Is Malika Haqq a good friend to Khloé Kardashian?
After the latest episode of The Kardashians, fans were not convinced Haqq wants the best for the reality TV star after she gave some surprising advice.
During the episode, the Good American co-founder sat down with her pal at lunch where they discussed her romance with baby daddy and serial cheater Tristan Thompson.
The conversation began with Kardashian complaining about her former lover, saying, “Being a mom, if someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I would probably castrate them — and smile doing it.”
She added that in an “ideal world” she and Thompson would be together, however, she admitted she is no longer “attracted” to the athlete after he betrayed her repeatedly.
“I want to feel proud when I go into a room and I’m with my man, and I don’t think everyone’s laughing at me for being a weak b---- for staying with someone,” Kardashian said.
While many fans assumed Haqq would tell the mother-of-two to move on from the NBA player, the actress had another message.
"You are the furthest from a weak woman," Haqq replied. "It takes a very strong woman to forgive people, it takes a very strong woman to be hurt multiple times by the same person and still smile in their face. There’s nothing weak about that, I don’t care what anybody says.”
“Maybe think about it this way,” Haqq continued. “Maybe you might want to try and save your family. Maybe you might want to give this a shot despite…”
Kardashian interjected, “But I have tried to save my family, a couple of times. I just want my life a little bit,” to which Haqq asked, “So it’s not a never?”
Kardashian responded, “Well, I don’t know. I don’t know what it is, it’s definitely not now.”
After this interaction was aired, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash Haqq as well as Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, for pushing the 39-year-old to rekindle her romance with Thompson.
“I don’t know how Malika and Kris want Khloé with Tristan??? Like you should want what’s best for her … he literally puts on a show,” one user penned, while a second said, “Now Malika is acting like Kris.. what is everyone wanting Khloé back with a 5-year cheater.”
Another person fumed, “No one has Khloé’s back. Everyone wants her to be with this trash of a man. She’s literally telling her best friend that she isn’t [attracted] to him and Malika wants her to settle with him. Like girl, why you want nothing better for your bestie?”
“Malika’s a dumb b---- so is Kim and Kris. Why are u telling Khloé to get back with serial cheater trash can Thompson,” a user fourth wrote, while a fifth demanded, “Can they end this Tristan storyline?! Khloé Kardashian has the worst people around her at all times. Save her family?!!”