Khloé Kardashian Criticized for Wearing Balenciaga and Making Herself the Center of Attention in Post for Niece Dream's Birthday: 'All So Sad'
Some of Khloé Kardashian's Instagram followers weren't happy with the Sunday, November 10, upload she made in honor of niece Dream Kardashian's 8th birthday.
While plenty of snaps featured scenes from Dream's birthday party, several of them were just of Khloé posing.
"It’s Dream's birthday and there are most pictures of Khloé and that boy then there are of Dream," one person commented, while another said, "You lost me [with] the Balenciaga jerseys koko smh [shaking my head]."
As OK! reported, the fashion company loved by the Kardashian family came under fire after they published a photo campaign that featured teddy bears wearing BDSM gear and paperwork that contained written laws against child pornography.
"This is all kind[s] of sad, mom wanting all the attention, all the pictures being taken of mom, mom making the stupid looking duckfaces all the time.. this is a children birthparty [sic] right??? And to top it off mom is wearing Balenciaga," a third stated. "These children are gonna be so messed up."
Despite the remarks, Khloé, 40, wrote on her Instagram Story the next day, "We had the best day celebrating my Dreamy Dream!!! Such a fun family day with my girl!"
It's unclear if the tot's dad, Rob Kardashian, 37, or her mom, Blac Chyna, were at the bash, as the dad-of-one doesn't like to take photos.
However, the model, 36, did post several photos of her only daughter on Instagram to mark the special day.
"I’m so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream 💕you mean the world to me. Happy 8th Birthday to the most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl in the world," she gushed. "I’m so blessed that God decided to make me your mother. I will always cherish these moments with you until the day I die, you’re my best friend. ~ Mommy."
The co-parents, who became engaged and then split during 2016, were recently criticized for seemingly allowing their daughter to enter showbiz. The backlash came after the tot walked the runway for New York Fashion Week, and months beforehand, she released her first song, "Besties Do It Better."
However, Rob's ex insisted at the time that Dream wasn't becoming a public figure.
"Dream is just, she's learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things," Blac Chyna shared of her daughter's pursuits. "Dream has many talents, so isn't just, 'Oh she wants to do music.' She does everything. She's just so fun."
"It is no song. You can't stream it, you can't do none of that. It's not a song that is released," she added.