Rob Kardashian 'Couldn't Be Happier' After His Daughter Dream, 7, Dresses as Late Kobe Bryant for Halloween: See the Cute Photos
Dream Kardashian is a Los Angeles Lakers fan!
The 7-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna dressed up as late basketball star Kobe Bryant for Halloween — and her famous dad was thrilled!
"My daughter wanted to be Kobe for Halloween and I couldn’t of been Happier 🥹😍🏆💜💛🐍🎃👻. Dreamy bean aka Kobe bean 🥰💙💙💙," Rob captioned the Thursday, October 31, post — which featured several pics of his little girl wearing a Lakers uniform with Bryant's jersey number displayed on it.
The upload also included a video of Dream shooting hoops inside of their home, as well as old photos of Bryant, who devastatingly died at age 41 during a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. The late shooting guard's daughter Gianna was also killed as a result of the accident. She was only 13.
Rob closed out Thursday's post with a celebratory "LETS GOOOO DODGERS‼️" remark one day after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.
In the comments section of his upload, the 37-year-old's 3.2 million Instagram followers gushed over how adorable Dream looked in her Halloween costume.
"What a beautiful tribute 💜💜💜," one fan expressed, as another added: "Let’s go LAKERS, most beautiful girl in the world, I LOVE YOU DREAM❤️🙌🔥!!!"
"Stop it right now!!! Are you kidding me?! 😭❤️ How cute! Happy Halloween y’all!" a third admirer penned.
Rob's mom, Kris Jenner, re-shared the post of Dream to her Instagram Story before taking a trip down memory lane and uploading old photos from the family's past Halloween celebrations.
Dream has seemingly been in the Halloween spirit all week, as her aunt Khloé Kardashian shared a photo and some clips of her niece and her own two kids — True, 6, and Tatum Thompson, 2 — dressed in spooky pajama sets from Zip N’ Bear on Wednesday, October 30.
Dream spends quite a lot of time at Khloé's house with her cousins due to the Good American co-founder's "extremely close" relationship with her brother, Rob, and their kids' tight-knit bond.
“I feel like I’m like a third parent for Dream," Khloé declared during a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians. "I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence. Whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it’s important, and wherever she gets it from, she gets it from."
"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people. I don’t know if they like that or not, but it’s in my blood just to be a mom — I wouldn’t have it any other way," she added.
At the time, viewers of the reality show thought Khloé was shading Blac Chyna, though she later took to Instagram to squash speculation and clarify her remarks.