Rob Kardashian 'Couldn't Be Happier' After His Daughter Dream, 7, Dresses as Late Kobe Bryant for Halloween: See the Cute Photos

"My daughter wanted to be Kobe for Halloween and I couldn’t of been Happier 🥹😍🏆💜💛🐍🎃👻. Dreamy bean aka Kobe bean 🥰💙💙💙," Rob captioned the Thursday, October 31, post — which featured several pics of his little girl wearing a Lakers uniform with Bryant's jersey number displayed on it.

The upload also included a video of Dream shooting hoops inside of their home, as well as old photos of Bryant, who devastatingly died at age 41 during a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. The late shooting guard's daughter Gianna was also killed as a result of the accident. She was only 13.