Khloé Kardashian Is 'Constantly Bragging About How Good She Looks': 'Her Profile Is Snatched Now'

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian is in her confident era!

Nov. 9 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian is taking advantage of all the technology the beauty and wellness world has to offer.

According to a source, the reality star is feeling more confident than ever before after undergoing a cosmetic procedure to her face.

Source: mega

An insider claimed Khloé Kardashian has recently undergone a few cosmetic procedures.

"Khloé went ahead and got this highly sophisticated procedure that has really tightened up her jawline. It’s gotten rid of the excess fat and lax skin, and she’s loving it," the source told a news outlet. "Her profile is snatched now, and she’s constantly bragging about how good she looks."

The source noted the mom-of-two, 40, is "doing plenty of research" before she does any procedure to make sure it's safe and "right for her."

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

The reality star isn't shy when it comes to showcasing her fit figure on social media.

The Good American co-founder's boost in self-esteem has finally made her feel equal to her sisters, as the insider said she "hated being" in older siblings Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's shadow.

"She always felt like the ugly sister, but that’s not true anymore," the source noted. "She’s extremely confident about how she looks these days, to the point of being cocky. It’s normal for her to brag about being hotter than Kim and Kourtney now and she fully means it."

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

The fashion designer is currently single.

As OK! has reported, the former Revenge Body host has also dropped several extra pounds over the past couple of years and has consistently denied accusations that anything but exercise and healthy eating contributed to her shape up.

"When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it cause I tried any other thing," she expressed in a past interview of how her outlook on wellness has changed over time.

"I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works, and that's a lifestyle change. So I really want to encourage healthiness, and not about the number on a scale," said the star. "I just think people should be active. I don't really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself."

Source: mega

The insider said Khloé used to feel like 'the ugly sister' next to her siblings.

Khloé explained how after getting into a gym routine, she found that breaking a sweat also improved her mental health.

"Working out is something that makes me happy," she gushed. "To do something that is this authentic to me, something that I genuinely love, makes my heart so happy."

Before embarking on a weight-loss journey, Khloé felt she had less chic clothing choices because of her size, which is one of the reasons she launched her size-inclusive denim line Good American.

The brand was a huge success and has since delved into swimwear, athleisure wear and more.

Life & Style reported on Khloé.

