Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message Weeks After Diving Into Her Emotional Reunion With Ex Lamar Odom on Her Podcast

Photo of Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian
Source: Hulu

Khloé Kardashian shared a concerning Instagram Story weeks after getting vulnerable about what it was like seeing Lamar Odom.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Is Khloé Kardashian OK?

The reality star, 41, shared a cryptic note that indicated her mental health may be suffering.

Kardashian reflected on the importance of "showing up" for yourself, even when "your mind is loud" and hope seems lost.

Image of Khloé Kardashian reflected on 'showing up' for yourself.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian reflected on 'showing up' for yourself.

"Sometimes the bravest thing you'll do all week is keep showing up," she published to her Instagram Story. "Maybe not perfectly. Maybe not with a full heart. But still, you get up. You try again. You keep going. Even when your mind is loud and your hope is quiet. Even when nothing is certain. That's strength. It's not always pretty. It's not always loud. But it counts. And if all you did today was survive, I'm proud of you."

Khloé Kardashian's 'Draining' Reunion With Lamar Odom

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian broke down what it was like reuniting with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

The social media share comes three weeks after Kardashian opened up about her emotional reunion with ex Lamar Odom.

"After seeing Lamar, that was so emotionally draining for me," she said on the July 31 episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. "I haven't seen Lamar in, I think it was, 10 years. Not seeing someone for 10 years is crazy, but then, also seeing that person and being on camera, there are a lot of different factors."

Image of Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married for seven years.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married for seven years.

Seeing Odom triggered Kardashian, as she was reminded of past behaviors of his that concerned her.

"When I was married to Lamar and he was in the height of the toxic things that he was doing to himself, Lamar would be late [and] he would be sweating," she recalled. "There would be a lot of signs of what he was doing, so when he showed up late [recently] — I'm not saying he was doing drugs — these things triggered something in me."

Khloé Kardashian Rings in Kylie Jenner's Birthday

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian posted a photo dump in honor of Kylie Jenner's birthday.

Recently, Kardashian seems to be holding her family close. She posted a sweet birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner, featuring a carousel of them posing on the set of a photoshoot and at brunch.

"My sweet, sweet baby Ky, Happy, happy birthday to my baby!" she wrote. "From the moment you came into this world, I never knew my heart could hold so much love. You are my kind, brilliant, hilarious, beautiful sister-and every day, you continue to amaze me."

Kardashian continued, "You've taught me more than I could ever put into words. How to be strong, how to lead with love, how to laugh even in the chaos, and how to show up for the people you care about. Watching you be the radiant soul that you are fills me with endless pride."

