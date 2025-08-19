NEWS Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message Weeks After Diving Into Her Emotional Reunion With Ex Lamar Odom on Her Podcast Source: Hulu Khloé Kardashian shared a concerning Instagram Story weeks after getting vulnerable about what it was like seeing Lamar Odom. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 19 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Is Khloé Kardashian OK? The reality star, 41, shared a cryptic note that indicated her mental health may be suffering. Kardashian reflected on the importance of "showing up" for yourself, even when "your mind is loud" and hope seems lost.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian reflected on 'showing up' for yourself.

"Sometimes the bravest thing you'll do all week is keep showing up," she published to her Instagram Story. "Maybe not perfectly. Maybe not with a full heart. But still, you get up. You try again. You keep going. Even when your mind is loud and your hope is quiet. Even when nothing is certain. That's strength. It's not always pretty. It's not always loud. But it counts. And if all you did today was survive, I'm proud of you."

Khloé Kardashian's 'Draining' Reunion With Lamar Odom

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian broke down what it was like reuniting with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

The social media share comes three weeks after Kardashian opened up about her emotional reunion with ex Lamar Odom. "After seeing Lamar, that was so emotionally draining for me," she said on the July 31 episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. "I haven't seen Lamar in, I think it was, 10 years. Not seeing someone for 10 years is crazy, but then, also seeing that person and being on camera, there are a lot of different factors."

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married for seven years.

Seeing Odom triggered Kardashian, as she was reminded of past behaviors of his that concerned her. "When I was married to Lamar and he was in the height of the toxic things that he was doing to himself, Lamar would be late [and] he would be sweating," she recalled. "There would be a lot of signs of what he was doing, so when he showed up late [recently] — I'm not saying he was doing drugs — these things triggered something in me."

