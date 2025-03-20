Kendall Jenner Says Sister Khloé Kardashian Was 'Cold' During Reunion With Ex Lamar Odom: 'She Could've Been Gentler'

"It was kind of sad," she told Kylie Jenner on the March 20 episode of The Kardashians. I think Khloé could’ve been a bit gentler." Although Kendall admitted it was "cool to see them together,” she had some "personal thoughts" about the interaction.

The elder Jenner sister, 29, noted that Khloé's ice-cold demeanor reminded her of the way she interacts with her recent ex Tristan Thompson.

"I understand there's parts of her that are uncomfortable, but I’ve seen this reaction with Tristan as well," she explained. "I remember when Tristan and her got friendly again and were co-parenting, she was like, kind of snarky with him around other people, because she almost didn’t wanna be judged by everyone else for being around him because he did bad things."