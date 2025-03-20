Kendall Jenner Says Sister Khloé Kardashian Was 'Cold' During Reunion With Ex Lamar Odom: 'She Could've Been Gentler'
Kendall Jenner encouraged her sister Khloé Kardashian to be a little "gentler" with ex Lamar Odom.
Kardashian reunited with Odom for the first time in nine years on the Season 6 premiere of The Kardashians. When watching the footage back, her sister had some choice words for the emotional reunion that went down.
"It was kind of sad," she told Kylie Jenner on the March 20 episode of The Kardashians. I think Khloé could’ve been a bit gentler." Although Kendall admitted it was "cool to see them together,” she had some "personal thoughts" about the interaction.
The elder Jenner sister, 29, noted that Khloé's ice-cold demeanor reminded her of the way she interacts with her recent ex Tristan Thompson.
"I understand there's parts of her that are uncomfortable, but I’ve seen this reaction with Tristan as well," she explained. "I remember when Tristan and her got friendly again and were co-parenting, she was like, kind of snarky with him around other people, because she almost didn’t wanna be judged by everyone else for being around him because he did bad things."
Kendall seemed surprised by "how cold" Khloé was with Lamar, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2016.
"I’m not taking away what she’s been through, 'cause she’s definitely been through much more than I have in my life, but I think that it was interesting to see how cold she can be," Kendall said.
"I don't disagree with that," Kylie, 27, added.
"Khloé felt tense, which is all fair," Kendall explained in a confessional. "I've never been through what Khloé's been through, and she's been through a lot. But for her sake, I felt like there was a level of forgiveness that was lacking."
She told Kylie that she wished Khloé could "find compassion for him" so they can move on for good.
In watching the reunion back, the model even confessed to tearing up.
"He was so nervous, Kylie, and like he…. He showed up with gifts for her," she said.
The former NBA player, 45, arrived at Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq's house with a bouquet of red roses. She did not tell her mom Kris Jenner, 69, about the gathering, insisting she "would've been crying."
Khloé, 40, cut ties with Lamar due to his issues with substance abuse and infidelity. A critical overdose in 2015 left Khloé his primary caretaker for several months, leading her to finalize their divorce the following year.
"I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There’s no feelings," she said on The Kardashians, adding that she only took the meeting with Lamar to give him back his old belongings.
History aside, Khloé will always harbor love for her ex.
"I don’t know if I could even put into words what I felt for Lamar," she said in a confessional. "It felt like the most special, magical time of my life — the most purest love I’ve ever had. And although there was so much darkness in that marriage, there was the brightest of the bright times. And I love it and I cherish it."
Nearly a decade after their divorce, Khloé is ready to "be done with that chapter" and move forward with her two kids, True, 6, and Tatum, 2.