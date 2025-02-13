Khloé Kardashian Says Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Was 'Right Person, Wrong Time' 8 Years After Divorce
Khloé Kardashian is looking back on her marriage to Lamar Odom with a fresh perspective.
As The Kardashians Season 6 premiered on February 6, one fan took to TikTok in tears after watching the mom-of-two and the NBA player reunite for the first time since finalizing their divorce in 2016.
"Why was this reunion so hard to watch?" viewer Lindsay Liptak, wrote alongside the video. "Nine years no contact. The flashbacks, his stuff Khloé kept for years … you can tell he still loves her and regrets not having a family with her. This is literal proof of [the] right person, wrong time. I’m gutted right now."
Surprisingly, Kardashian chimed in, agreeing with the sentiment.
"Right person — wrong time for sure 🥹 so much of the ‘what ifs’ play. This meeting was hard for us both. Maybe in different ways 🥹 thank you for watching," she commented.
The reunion was clearly emotional for Odom, who arrived at Kardashian’s house with roses, champagne and cake in hand — visibly nervous as he stepped inside.
The former couple’s whirlwind romance began in 2009 when they tied the knot just 30 days after meeting. They even starred in their own reality show, Khloé & Lamar.
But by 2013, Kardashian filed for divorce as Odom struggled with substance abuse and infidelity. In October 2015, after he suffered a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel, she briefly paused the proceedings to help him recover. Their split was finalized the following year.
Now, years later, their reunion felt both "familiar and uncharted" for Kardashian.
“I don’t know this person anymore,” she admitted in a confessional.
Still, she kept calm, hugging Odom before settling onto the couch. “Do you need some water? Don’t be nervous, everything is fine. I got you," she told him.
As their conversation turned more personal, Odom acknowledged the pain he caused Kardashian.
"I took you through a lot," he said. "I love you for trying your hardest with me."
Kardashian, however, had long accepted that she couldn't change him.
“I don’t have a lot of emotions for this meeting," she confessed. "I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship. For years, this was such the love of my life that to learn how to unlove someone, to have to go through all that, it's almost like a death. I had to break contact with him because Lamar was repeating some of the same behaviors that I just couldn't stand for."
She then recalled their last interaction in 2016, when she told Odom to leave their Calabasas home before heading to Las Vegas.
Despite everything, there were no hard feelings. In a touching moment, Kardashian returned a sentimental piece of jewelry — Odom’s diamond angel necklace, which she had made for him years ago.
“I custom-made three angel wings,” she explained, noting they represented his mother, grandmother and late son.
Odom, overcome with emotion, wiped away tears. “Oh, Khloé. You are the best,” he said.
In an exclusive look at the next part of their reunion, which aired on February 12 on Hulu, Kardashian further reflected on why she had to let go of him for good.
"I had to learn the hard way that I can’t save anyone in that position," she admitted. "I almost lost myself — and I probably did at some points — trying to save him."