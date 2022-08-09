Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Is Obsessed With Her New Baby Brother: 'She Is Loving Being A Big Sister'

No sibling rivalry here! It's been just a few days since Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogacy, but their 4-year-old daughter has already adapted to being a big sister!

"They are all truly ecstatic about welcoming a new baby," a source shared of the family. "True is old enough that she can really help out and be involved with feedings and diaper changes. She is loving being a big sister."