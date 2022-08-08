Khloé Kardashian 'Taking Her Time' Naming Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson, Spills Source
Khloé Kardashian is taking her time relishing in motherhood.
The Kardashians star and her on-and-off ex partner Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together this past week via surrogacy — and the new mama-of-two couldn't be happier.
"Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey," an insider close to the ex couple's situation revealed. "She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy."
LAMAR ODOM SAYS EX KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN 'COULD HAVE HOLLERED AT ME' FOR SECOND BABY INSTEAD OF SERIAL CHEATER TRISTAN THOMPSON
"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," added the source. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."
It was revealed last month that Kardashian, 38, and the NBA pro, 31, conceived a sibling for daughter True, 4, last November via surrogacy before the womanizer's paternity scandal broke. Thompson also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.
Though the coparents were together at the time — with them planning to move in together and even discussing getting married — the Good American cofounder split from the father of her children following news that he not only cheated on her but also welcomed a child with the woman.
The complicated couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018, shortly after the pro athlete publicly cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. They split in June 2021 following more cheating rumors lodged against Thompson and secretly reconciled shortly after.
Kardashian then ended their romance for good after learning he fathered a child, born in December 2021, with Maralee Nichols, news Thompson confirmed in a January statement in which he also apologized to the reality star for all he has put her through.
Despite being over the moon about her bundle of joy's arrival, Kardashian has taken a page out of sister Kylie Jenner's naming book, holding off on confirming a name until finding the one best suited for the youngster.
KYLIE JENNER, TRAVIS SCOTT & DAUGHTER STORMI MATCH IN ALL-BLACK OUTFITS FOR UPSCALE NOBU DINNER — GET THE LOOK
After giving her and Travis Scott's second baby the name Wolf, Jenner soon after revealed their secondborn's name has changed. "We just really didn't feel like it was him," the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story in March, one month after welcoming their baby boy. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,"
The mama-of-two has yet to announce her second child's name.
People first reported Kardashian was taking her time with a name.
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.