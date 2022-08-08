Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

All smiles with mom!

Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.