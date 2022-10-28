Khloé Kardashian Takes Daughter True To Halloween Night Without Her New Baby Boy — See Photos!
Khloé Kardashian is getting into the spooky spirit! On Thursday, October 27, the reality star, 38, took her daughter, True, and her niece Dream to the Haunt O'Ween event in Los Angeles, Calif.
The Good American co-founder uploaded some fun snaps to her Instagram Story, including one of her posing with her little girl. "@pro.facepainting for me and my girlie kittens," she captioned a photo of their costume.
Throughout the night, Kardashian shared photos of the decorations. "Look at these skeletons!" she exclaimed.
Dream and True, who both wore matching all-black outfits, were dancing up a storm while out and about.
That same day, the TV personality admitted she's not a big fan of Halloween, but she wanted to make it fun for her family.
"Fun fact: Halloween is my LEAST Favorite holiday," she wrote. "[Sister Kylie Jenner] commented yesterday how surprised she was I have Halloween decorations up."
She added, "So I'm trying but ugh I'm ready for Christmas."
Kardashian wasn't seen with her little boy, whom she welcomed via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian shared some new details about going through the process — something her sister Kim Kardashian also did.
"If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," she told Kelly Clarkson. "I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."
"I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared of Kim. "I'm such a control freak."
"You're a stranger, I just have to trust you," she added. "I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'"
Though True has called her brother Snowy, the mom-of-two made it clear that is not his moniker.
"Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy. It's not Snowy, so that's the hint," she quipped. "I swear she just does things to mess with me, but his name is not Snowy."