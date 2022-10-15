Halloween Season Thrills & Chills! 'Saw' Actor Michael Emerson Reveals What Scares Him The Most In Horror Movies

For Emerson, it's the subtler details that send a tingle down his spine. When asked which concepts scare him the most, he pauses before thoughtfully replying, "Just the unknown."

PRIME DAY: SAVE BIG ON THE SPOOKIEST & SWEETEST HALLOWEEN COSTUMES, CANDY & DECOR — SHOP NOW

"You know, a movie like The Others ... a place where something's going on and you can't put your finger on it, but you can't defend yourself against it," he continues. "I guess more ghosty stuff. I do like that more than slashers and chainsaws. I like a movie that makes me believe that spirits of people can somehow survive death in a way."