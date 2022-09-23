Did Khloé Kardashian's Daughter Drop Clue About Name Of Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy?

Kardashian fans may be on to something. While the premiere of The Kardashians centered around the birth of Khloé Kardashian's second child with Tristan Thompson amid his paternity scandal, fans took note of another apparent key point in the episode: The possible name of Kylie Jenner's baby boy.

In the Thursday, September 22, episode, which aired one month after Khloé and her cheating ex's son was born, the 28-year-old prepared to welcome the exes' bundle of joy. Upon his arrival via surrogacy, Khloé called her 4-year-old daughter, True, to introduce her to her baby brother, whom the toddler gave a cute nickname to.