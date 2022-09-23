Did Khloé Kardashian's Daughter Drop Clue About Name Of Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy?
Kardashian fans may be on to something. While the premiere of The Kardashians centered around the birth of Khloé Kardashian's second child with Tristan Thompson amid his paternity scandal, fans took note of another apparent key point in the episode: The possible name of Kylie Jenner's baby boy.
In the Thursday, September 22, episode, which aired one month after Khloé and her cheating ex's son was born, the 28-year-old prepared to welcome the exes' bundle of joy. Upon his arrival via surrogacy, Khloé called her 4-year-old daughter, True, to introduce her to her baby brother, whom the toddler gave a cute nickname to.
"Hi, Snowy!" the older sister said over FaceTime to the newborn. The Good American cofounder told her daughter in response, "His name is not Snowy."
After the emotional episode, which saw the aftermath of Tristan's latest betrayal play out, social media users wondered whether Snowy had a secret meaning within the family.
“PLACE YOUR BETS! 😂,” one TikTok user quipped, noting that Snowy fits with the name of Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.
Another Kardashian fan commented, "[True is] associating the baby brother thing to kylies baby since he was just born!"
The theory quickly took on a life of its own online, with other social media users doubling down on the fact that the original poster was "on to something." However, many shared that they couldn't picture the rapper naming his son Snowy.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, and Travis, 31, welcomed their eldest in February 2018. Despite keeping her first pregnancy out of the public eye, Kylie was much more open about her bun in the oven the second time around.
OK! reported in August 2021 that Kylie and Travis were expecting their second child together, with the reality star sharing a video showing how she told her famous family the joyous news one month later.
Kylie gave birth to her baby boy in February. Despite initially announcing the couple decided to name their newborn Wolf, she later changed her mind. Taking to her Instagram Story in March, the mother-of-two wrote, “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."
Neither Kylie nor the "Highest In The Room" artist has yet to reveal the name of their second child, though other family members have offered clues.
“There’s one name [that is], I think, lingering, but she really wants to make sure,” Kim Kardashian said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in April, per Us Weekly. “It’s such a really big decision. It’s the hardest thing ever in life to name a child.”
Kylie shed light on her baby's name change earlier this month, explaining that they "haven’t officially legally changed the name."
During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the makeup mogul said, “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting and simmering. … We’re just not ready to share yet.”