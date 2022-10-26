Having Regrets? Tristan Thompson Wants To Be 'Present' In His & Khloé Kardashian's Son's Life
Once again, Tristan Thompson is trying to claw his way back into Khloé Kardashian's life. Though he's cheated on her multiple times — in one instance, he even conceived a baby with another woman — the NBA star now wants to "be more present" for their 4-year-old daughter, True, and their newborn son.
“He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life,” an insider revealed of Thompson's groveling.
“He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be,” the source explained. “When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”
The former Cleveland Cavaliers star, who also shares 5-year-old Prince Thompson with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and almost 1-year-old son Theo Thompson with brief fling Maralee Nichols, proposed to Kardashian prior to his infidelity that resulted in a love child. He and the reality star then welcomed a baby boy with via surrogate in July.
"The fact that he proposed and you never told us and I asked him months later, the night I thought it happened, he's like, 'She never told you guys?'" the Good American cofounder's concerned sister Kim Kardashian recalled in a recent episode of the hit Hulu show.
However, the mother-of-two was intentional about shutting down Thompson's proposal until things felt right. "I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship, because I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone and that's why I said I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family," Kardashian said.
"As hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it's the truth," the fashion mogul continued. "I'm not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope and I said that to him."