Having Regrets? Tristan Thompson Wants To Be 'Present' In His & Khloé Kardashian's Son's Life

“He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be,” the source explained. “When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star, who also shares 5-year-old Prince Thompson with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and almost 1-year-old son Theo Thompson with brief fling Maralee Nichols, proposed to Kardashian prior to his infidelity that resulted in a love child. He and the reality star then welcomed a baby boy with via surrogate in July.