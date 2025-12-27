Khloé Kardashian Slams 'Gross Commentary' About Tristan Thompson's Disabled Brother Attending Dance Class

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian is not holding back as she addresses negative comments regarding Tristan Thompson's brother, Amari Thompson, who has been attending dance class.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @realtristan13/Instagram Khloé Kardashian spoke out against negative comments about Amari Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

In a passionate video shared on her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old reality star said, “Last time I posted Amari in his dance class, I heard some ridiculous commentary about how, ‘How is this dance? Does he even know what’s going on?’” She continued, “All of this gross commentary that I don’t need [and] no one needs."

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé called out the critics, urging those unfamiliar with the challenges and joys of having a loved one with special needs to refrain from judgment. “If you don’t know or if you have never had someone with special needs in your life and you don’t know what their interests are or what makes them happy, don’t comment. And if you don’t like this type of content, you don’t have to watch it. We’re all good over here,” she said defiantly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @realtristan13/Instagram Amari Thompson attended a dance class designed for children with special needs.

Article continues below advertisement

The Good American co-founder announced her intent to share “a few videos” from Amari’s dance class, emphasizing the positive impact of the academy that supports children with special needs. “I want to highlight such an amazing dance academy that does so much for special children,” Khloé shared. “And it’s so beautiful and it’s so special and these kids are so happy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The videos featured Amari, who 19 years old and has LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome), enjoying class as dance instructors twirled him around in his specialized power wheelchair. In another photo, Khloé posed with Amari and some of the dance instructors, expressing gratitude for their work, saying, “I’m so thankful for places like this and for human beings like this!”

Article continues below advertisement

In July, Khloé revealed that she became Amari's primary caretaker following the passing of his mother, Andrea Thompson. She shared, “Tristan is in the NBA and he is in a different state, literally, every other day or every few days, and it’s just not conducive for Amari to be on that many planes." Khloé now keeps Amari in Los Angeles with her and has brought on “two sensational caretakers” to help in his care. She believes it’s essential for her children, True, 7, and Tatum, 3, along with her nieces and nephews, to be exposed to people from all walks of life. “Amari has a handful of seizures a day with the type of epilepsy that he has,” she revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and her family have been taking care of Amari Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

Amari's well-being continues to be a priority as Tristan, 34, filed for temporary guardianship of him in September 2023, after claiming their father, Trevor Thompson, hadn’t been involved in Amari's life since 2014. This allows Tristan to manage Amari's finances, including a $103,475 inheritance from his late mother, and make crucial decisions regarding his living arrangements.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up for good in 2021.