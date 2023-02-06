Tristan Thompson Pays Tribute To Late Mother Andrea & Apologizes For 'Wrong Decisions I’ve Made in My Life'
Tristan Thompson broke his silence about the tragic passing of his mother, Andrea.
The NBA star took to Instagram on Sunday, February 5, to pay tribute to his late mom who suffered a heart attack on January 5 at her home in Toronto, sharing a multitude of sweet family photos that included Andrea with his brothers, sisters, daughter True Thompson and Khloé Kardashian.
"Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone," the basketball star began in the heart-wrenching message.
Thompson went on to praise the late matriarch for instilling a strong set of beliefs which have helped him navigate difficult situations throughout his life. "I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of Gods warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer," he continued.
The former Chicago Bulls player lovingly detailed all of the sacrifices Andrea made for their family, which included raising younger brothers Dishawn, Daniel and Amari. "You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend & the strongest woman I know," he noted.
Thompson, who shares a 6-month-old son with The Kardashians star, 1-year-old Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old Prince Thompson with Jordan Craig, also made a public apology to his mama for all of the mistakes he's made — most likely referencing the numerous times he's publicly cheated on Kardashian.
- Khloé Kardashian Declares She Has 'Faith' & 'Peace' As Rumors Swirl She's Back With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson
- Tristan Thompson Picks Up Mansion Located Just 2 Miles From Ex Khloé Kardashian As Fans Worry Over Potential Reconciliation
- Khloé Kardashian Gives Glimpse At Abs & Workout After Mourning Tristan Thompson's Mom
"I know you’re here as I write this letter. All I can say is, Im sorry mommy for the wrong decisions Ive made in my life," the father-of-four explained. "Im sorry for the embarrassment & pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words."
"So I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up," he concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Good American cofounder, who officially split from Thompson in late 2021, also expressed her grief over Andrea's passing in a Monday, January 23, Instagram tribute of her own. "Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives," she emphasized.
"But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult," Kardashian penned. "I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish."