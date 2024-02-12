Tristan Thompson Accuses Estranged Father of 'Effectively Abandoning' Disabled Brother Amari, 17, in New Court Filing
Tristan Thompson called out his estranged father, Trevor Thompson, for allegedly abandoning paternal responsibilities for his 17-year-old disabled son in a new court filing.
The NBA star petitioned for custody and was appointed temporary guardianship of Amari, 17 — who uses a wheelchair and suffers from a severe form of epilepsy as well as other medical conditions — after the tragic and unexpected death of their mother, Andrea, in early 2023.
However, the court has yet to grant him full, legal guardianship of his younger brother, noting that the athlete needed to provide the judge with more information. According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tristan cited their father's absence as reasons why he should be the younger man's guardian.
"Before Andrea Marie Brooks, the proposed ward's biological mother, died on January 5, 2023, she obtained sole custody of [Amari] in July of 2014," the court filing read. "Trevor Douglas Thompson was ordered to pay child support to Andrea Marie Brooks as a result of the same proceeding which granted Andrea Brooks sole custody."
"Since then, Trevor Douglas Thompson has effectively abandoned the proposed ward," the legal papers continued. "He failed to pay any child support despite the court order and has not been in contact with the [Amari] or Andrea Marie Brooks since July 2014."
"Tristan has been taking care of Amari since their mother died in January of 2023," another portion of the paperwork explained. "Tristan has ensured that Amari has made of all his medical appointments, has had all of his basic needs met, and has provided him with a quality of life that none of Amari's other living relatives can meet."
"Amari is a minor and has medical conditions that render him unable to take care of himself or seek gainful employment," the petition further stated. "Appointing a guardian for Amari would be in his best interest because it would ensure that someone would be responsible for providing and fulfilling his basic needs."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Tristan penned a tribute to his late mother in February 2023, praising her for being an "amazing role model" and "best friend" to him and his younger brothers, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel.
"Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone," he wrote at the time.
Aside from having temporary guardianship over Amari, the basketball player also shares son Prince, 7, with Jordan Craig, Theo, 2, with Maralee Nichols, as well as daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with Khloé Kardashian.