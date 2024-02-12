Tristan Thompson Accuses Estranged Father of 'Effectively Abandoning' Disabled Brother Amari, 17, in New Court Filing

Tristan Thompson called out his estranged father, Trevor Thompson, for allegedly abandoning paternal responsibilities for his 17-year-old disabled son in a new court filing.

The NBA star petitioned for custody and was appointed temporary guardianship of Amari, 17 — who uses a wheelchair and suffers from a severe form of epilepsy as well as other medical conditions — after the tragic and unexpected death of their mother, Andrea, in early 2023.