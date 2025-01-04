Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'Don’t Care If People Find It Weird That They’re So Close' After Splitting Up

"At the end of the day, you want your family to be comfortable around you," he said during Season 4 of The Kardashians. "You never want someone to look at you side-eye or question your character or your integrity as a human being. That's my motivation for anything. I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then a little kid comes and says, 'Oh, well your daddy is like this,' and she'll be embarrassed."

"That will break my heart because she views me in such a high regard," he continued. "You want to be a good influence, a role model for them, so they can be proud of you and say proud (things) like, that's my daddy."