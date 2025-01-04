Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'Don’t Care If People Find It Weird That They’re So Close' After Splitting Up
Though Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson didn't work out as a couple, the former flames, who share daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, are determined to keep things amicable.
“They really don’t care if people find it weird that they’re so close,” the insider said of the couple. “They think that they’re just living proof that exes really can stay friends and coparent with total love and respect.”
For the time being, “Khloé has the kids full time because Tristan is living in Cleveland,” but Thompson “rushes back to L.A. anytime he’s got time off, even if it’s just for 24 hours, so he is around more than a lot of people may realize," the source said.
“Khloé is very grateful for her kids’ sake to have Tristan around so much, they adore their dad, it makes them so happy to have him home and that makes Khloé happy," they continued of their situation.
The reality star, 40, and the NBA star, 33, were previously in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2016 to 2021. They split for good after it was revealed that Thompson cheated on the Good American co-founder with Maralee Nichols. (Thompson shares son Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo with the fitness model.)
After Thompson confessed that he fathered a child while being with Kardashian, he profusely apologized for his actions.
- Khloé Kardashian 'Remains Hopeful' After Reconciling With Tristan Thompson
- Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Address Reconciliation Rumors: 'Gossipers Are Worse Than Thieves'
- Khloé Kardashian Sometimes 'Wants to Be a Petty B----' to Tristan Thompson, But She Always Acts 'Nice' for the Sake of Their Kids
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"At the end of the day, you want your family to be comfortable around you," he said during Season 4 of The Kardashians. "You never want someone to look at you side-eye or question your character or your integrity as a human being. That's my motivation for anything. I never want my daughter to go to school and talk so great about me and then a little kid comes and says, 'Oh, well your daddy is like this,' and she'll be embarrassed."
"That will break my heart because she views me in such a high regard," he continued. "You want to be a good influence, a role model for them, so they can be proud of you and say proud (things) like, that's my daddy."
For her part, when Thompson said he was returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the mom-of-two was quite relieved about the news.
"I feel like the past couple years have been — I don't know if traumatic is too big of a word — but I feel like the past couple years, or maybe the past decade, has really been a very heavy time in my life," she said during the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, which dropped on May 23, 2024. "And I don't necessarily get a lot of time to just like, heal."
"I'm not doing anything special. I'm not doing anything different," she continued. "But I just want to be in the moment more, I want to put my energy into things that make me happy."
In Touch spoke to the source.