Khloé Kardashian Reveals Sister Kim and Mom Kris Jenner Knew Her Exes Cheated Before She Did
Khloé Kardashian revealed her sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner knew about her exes cheating on her before she did.
Khloé appeared on the April 16 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and when asked if Kris has known things about her personal life before she did, Khloé stated, “Oh my God. She has more times than less, her and Kim.”
“I think sometimes it bothers her,” she added. “And I'm like, ‘Why does that bother you?’ But Kim has known about the cheating. I think both of the cheating stuff. I think Kim found out first. I think both — which is crazy — before I knew.”
While she didn’t specifically reveal which of her former partners she was referring to, the longtime reality star admitted her mother “knew things before I did and had to tell me,” while referring to ex Lamar Odom.
Lamar and Khloé met in 2009 and were married one month later. While she filed for divorce in 2013 amid cheating allegations, she changed her mind and got back together with him until 2015. In 2016, she filed for a final time and the pair separated.
During the podcast, Khloé also addressed baby daddy Tristan Thompson stepping out on their romance.
“When Kim found out that Tristan was cheating on me when I was pregnant, she was, if I remember correctly, I think she was about to sit down for Keeping Up interviews, and it happened while she was in the interview chair,” Khloé detailed. “I don't know if as much would have been shown if that's not how it was unfolding in real time. We just happened to be filming all the f------ time, so it did happen that way.”
- Khloé Kardashian Says Being Cheated on by Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom Was 'Never About the Immediate Relationship'
- Tristan Thompson Worries True, 5, Will Be 'Embarrassed' He's Her Father as She Begins to Learn About His Cheating Past
- Protective Sis Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Livid' Over Khloe Kardashian's Recent Cheating Scandal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While one may find it awkward to have to hear about a significant other cheating from a family member, Khloé noted she’d rather hear it from them “than a stranger.”
In regards to Tristan, Khloé shared one regret she had when she went back to him after his cheating scandal, detailing, “I think the worst part of that experience was how much I let down my younger sisters. Because I remember they were like, ‘He's gonna do this again. Don't, like, stay with him.’”
“They would never say that to me,” she added of them being let down by her, “and they've never said that to me. But I've always felt how much I've disappointed them by staying and doing that again.”
She also admitted she “knew in hindsight” Tristan was cheating on her, explaining her body felt “a woman’s intuition.”