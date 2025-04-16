Khloé Kardashian Reveals Sister Kim and Mom Kris Jenner Knew Her Exes Cheated Before She Did

Khloé appeared on the April 16 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and when asked if Kris has known things about her personal life before she did, Khloé stated, “Oh my God. She has more times than less, her and Kim.”

“I think sometimes it bothers her,” she added. “And I'm like, ‘Why does that bother you?’ But Kim has known about the cheating. I think both of the cheating stuff. I think Kim found out first. I think both — which is crazy — before I knew.”

While she didn’t specifically reveal which of her former partners she was referring to, the longtime reality star admitted her mother “knew things before I did and had to tell me,” while referring to ex Lamar Odom.