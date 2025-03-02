Khloé Kardashian 'Will Always Care Deeply' for Ex-Husband Lamar Odom: 'Too Much Has Happened for Her to Go Back' to Him

Khloé Kardashian and ex-husband Lamar Odom may have been the "right" people for each other at the "wrong" time, but according to a source, they won't be getting back together any time soon.

The pair seemingly had a fairy tale romance, saying "I do" in 2009 after only knowing each other for 30 days and deciding they were the love of each other's lives. However, they finalized their divorce in 2016 following the former basketball star's yearslong struggles with substance abuse and infidelity.