Khloé Kardashian 'Will Always Care Deeply' for Ex-Husband Lamar Odom: 'Too Much Has Happened for Her to Go Back' to Him
Khloé Kardashian and ex-husband Lamar Odom may have been the "right" people for each other at the "wrong" time, but according to a source, they won't be getting back together any time soon.
The pair seemingly had a fairy tale romance, saying "I do" in 2009 after only knowing each other for 30 days and deciding they were the love of each other's lives. However, they finalized their divorce in 2016 following the former basketball star's yearslong struggles with substance abuse and infidelity.
On a recent installment of Hulu's The Kardashians, the mother-of-two — who shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson — and Odom reunited for the first time in roughly nine years.
As the retired NBA player made it clear he still had feelings for Kardashian, she felt uncomfortable and side-stepped his compliments.
"I don’t have a lot of emotions for this meeting," Kardashian said in the episode. "I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship. For years, this was such the love of my life that to learn how to unlove someone, to have to go through all that, it's almost like a death."
"I had to break contact with him because Lamar was repeating some of the same behaviors that I just couldn't stand for," she explained.
"The conversation was emotional and tense, even when the cameras weren’t rolling," an insider spilled to a news outlet of the heart-wrenching episode. "It was very real and raw, and Khloé finally got closure."
And while their conversation sparked hopes from some fans that the exes could one day work through their differences and get back together, the source claimed it's "not likely to happen."
"Khloé will always care deeply for Lamar, but too much has happened for her to go back to that," added the source.
As OK! previously reported, Odom has been candid over the past few years about why their marriage failed.
"Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know," he admitted in a 2023 documentary. "The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy ... I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time. Your wife is Khloé Kardashian."
The source spoke with In Touch about Kardashian and Odom's relationship.