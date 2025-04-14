Tristan Thompson Slammed for Excluding Son Theo in New Pictures With His 3 Other Kids: 'You're Missing One'

On Saturday, April 12, the Cleveland Cavaliers player posted a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter, True, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian, in honor of her 7th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!! I an’t believe how time flies,” he wrote in the caption. “Momma, you are literally the light that shines bright in my life. When I see you, I see mommy, aka GiGi. True you bring your brothers, mommy and all your cousins soo much happiness, you literally spark any room you walk in.”

“You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter. Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you. I can’t wait to play tag and jump on the trampoline. I love you, Twin 🤞🏾❤️,” he added.