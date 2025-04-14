Tristan Thompson Slammed for Excluding Son Theo in New Pictures With His 3 Other Kids: 'You're Missing One'
Tristan Thompson is catching heat again — this time for leaving one of his kids out of his latest social media post.
On Saturday, April 12, the Cleveland Cavaliers player posted a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter, True, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian, in honor of her 7th birthday.
“Happy birthday, Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!! I an’t believe how time flies,” he wrote in the caption. “Momma, you are literally the light that shines bright in my life. When I see you, I see mommy, aka GiGi. True you bring your brothers, mommy and all your cousins soo much happiness, you literally spark any room you walk in.”
“You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter. Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you. I can’t wait to play tag and jump on the trampoline. I love you, Twin 🤞🏾❤️,” he added.
Alongside the message, Thompson shared several photos featuring his children — Prince, 8, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and True and Tatum, 2, whom he shares with Kardashian.
But fans quickly pointed out someone was missing — his youngest son, Theo, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.
“Boy where yo other kid,” one follower commented.
“You’re missing one of your children 😢,” said another.
“And the other one?” someone else asked.
“Where’s the other kid???? He has 3,” another person wrote.
Thompson fathered Theo with Nichols in December 2021 while still in a relationship with Kardashian and while expecting Tatum, who was born in August 2022 via surrogate.
He confirmed Theo’s paternity in January 2022 but hasn’t spoken publicly about his son since.
"Today, the paternity test results reveal that I have a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son amicably," he shared at the time.
"I sincerely apologize to anyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both privately and publicly," he added.
In a follow-up post, he addressed Kardashian directly, acknowledging the pain his actions caused.
“Khloe, you don't deserve this. You do not deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I've treated you over the years,” he wrote.
He continued, “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Despite what you might think. Again, I'm very sorry.”
While Nichols claimed they had a five-month relationship, Thompson stated in court documents that the two were only intimate once.
This isn't Thompson’s first time being unfaithful. He previously cheated on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with True, and again in 2019 with Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner at the time.