Khloé Kardashian Is 'Contemplating' Having a Third Child on Her Own After Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian is open to further expanding her family. During the Wednesday, March 4, episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the reality star, 41, revealed she is “contemplating” having a third child. Kardashian — who shares True, 7, and Tatum, 3, with ex Tristan Thompson — disclosed she has “a few more embryos in the freezer.” She didn't clarify who she made the embryo with.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian is the host of the 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast.

“I don’t think I have the energy for another baby, but I do think girls need sisters. It’s how I was raised,” she explained. “Tatum is going to be fine, but a girl needs her sister. Maybe because that was my experience.” The fashion mogul pondered, “I don’t know if I emotionally can handle this. It’s just been a thought. I’ve just been thinking about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian previously dated Tristan Thompson.

Khloé wants to have a “different experience” than when she found out Tristan was cheating on her days before giving birth to her daughter. Additionally, when the couple’s surrogate was pregnant with Tatum, the basketball player revealed he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. “I would be along for that journey as opposed to all the trauma that surrounded Tatum’s surrogate experience,” Khloé expressed. “When you put an embryo in, there’s no guarantee it will take. So I was also thinking I could try that and if it doesn’t work, that means God didn’t want me to have another baby. And that’s fine.”

Article continues below advertisement

How Does Khloé Kardashian Explain the Breakup to Her Kids?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian shares two kids with Tristan Thompson.

During a July 2025 episode of her podcast, Khloé admitted it’s been difficult explaining what her relationship to Tristan is like to her children. "True just turned 7 in April, and maybe, like, two years ago, True would say something like, 'your husband' or whatever," she revealed at the time. "I'm like, 'Who's my husband?' She's like, 'My Daddy!' I just didn't know what her thought process was because, from where she would have the memory of it, she's never seen us kiss before or anything like that. I didn't want to say, 'No he's not [my husband],' I didn't know what to do.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian is amicable with ex Tristan Thompson.

Her daughter has come to terms with the fact that her parents live separately and doesn’t look down on it. "I don't know if that's weird or not," Khloé said. "They sort of think it's cool, like, 'Oh my gosh, we have two houses in L.A.' They're like, 'Wow, my daddy has a house and my mommy has a house.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Khloé Kardashian's Co-Parenting Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods.