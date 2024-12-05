Home > News > Khloe Kardashain NEWS Khloé Kardashian Scolded by Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni After Reality Star Shades Her for Publicizing Acts of Charity Source: @misstokyotoni/Instagram; @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and Tokyo Toni are feuding on social media.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian reignited her feud with Tokyo Toni in the comments section of an Instagram post featuring photos of her family on Thanksgiving.

The drastic difference in uploads caused one fan to comment on the Good American co-founder's post: "Y’all over here enjoying while Dream’s grandma is feeding the homeless." Dream Kardashian is the daughter of Khloé's brother, Rob, and his ex Chyna — whose real name is Angela White.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian is the aunt of her brother, Rob, and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream.

In response to the critical comment, Khloé wrote: "Watch out! ‘Don’t do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven' Matthew 6:1-4." "Just because we don’t post about it, doesn’t mean we aren’t doing it my love. Sending you love and blessings," The Kardashians star added.

Source: @misstokyotoni/Instagram Tokyo Toni and Khloé Kardashian's drama involved Blac Chyna's mom posting about feeding the homeless.

Replying to another one of her followers, Khloé clarified, "I am not knocking what anyone else chooses to show or keep to themselves. But personally, when people fall on hard times — I don’t feel it’s right to publicize that for my own personal pat on the back." "Highlighting a charity or an organization that may need some awareness is one thing, but I don’t feel comfortable highlighting people when they’re at a low point in their lives. To each their own, l’m only speaking for myself," she continued.

After seeing Khloé's apparent digs, Tokyo uploaded a video featuring a screenshot of her granddaughter's aunt's comments while declaring: "Do a food drive or I'm snitching on your a--. Let me see you whip up some macaroni cheese." "You can put a pink apron on and your hair in a Versace bow. Get outside and do something. I'm going to save you this time," she snubbed. "Let's not forget the time you brought that homeless man to your house. It sounds like you don't do that. You put him on TV too. B---- you are a homeless case."

Source: @misstokyotoni/Instagram Tokyo Toni threatened to 'snitch' on Khloé Kardashian.

"The day that Dream was born, I told that b---- don't ever play with me. I haven't gone in on them b------ in eight years. And you wanna f------ undermine what I do, b----," Tokyo ranted. "Out of the countless comments you could've chosen to engage with, Khloe. Someone in reference to me? In a way that totally undermines my work." This isn't he first time Khloé and Tokyo have clashed.