Khloé Kardashian Scolded by Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni After Reality Star Shades Her for Publicizing Acts of Charity
Khloé Kardashian appears to have reignited her feud with Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni.
Drama unfolded after Toni — whose real name is Shalana Hunter — shared videos to social media of herself feeding the homeless, while Kardashian posted content from her family's lavish Thanksgiving celebration.
The drastic difference in uploads caused one fan to comment on the Good American co-founder's post: "Y’all over here enjoying while Dream’s grandma is feeding the homeless."
Dream Kardashian is the daughter of Khloé's brother, Rob, and his ex Chyna — whose real name is Angela White.
In response to the critical comment, Khloé wrote: "Watch out! ‘Don’t do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven' Matthew 6:1-4."
"Just because we don’t post about it, doesn’t mean we aren’t doing it my love. Sending you love and blessings," The Kardashians star added.
Replying to another one of her followers, Khloé clarified, "I am not knocking what anyone else chooses to show or keep to themselves. But personally, when people fall on hard times — I don’t feel it’s right to publicize that for my own personal pat on the back."
"Highlighting a charity or an organization that may need some awareness is one thing, but I don’t feel comfortable highlighting people when they’re at a low point in their lives. To each their own, l’m only speaking for myself," she continued.
After seeing Khloé's apparent digs, Tokyo uploaded a video featuring a screenshot of her granddaughter's aunt's comments while declaring: "Do a food drive or I'm snitching on your a--. Let me see you whip up some macaroni cheese."
"You can put a pink apron on and your hair in a Versace bow. Get outside and do something. I'm going to save you this time," she snubbed. "Let's not forget the time you brought that homeless man to your house. It sounds like you don't do that. You put him on TV too. B---- you are a homeless case."
"The day that Dream was born, I told that b---- don't ever play with me. I haven't gone in on them b------ in eight years. And you wanna f------ undermine what I do, b----," Tokyo ranted. "Out of the countless comments you could've chosen to engage with, Khloe. Someone in reference to me? In a way that totally undermines my work."
This isn't he first time Khloé and Tokyo have clashed.
In 2022, Tokyo made several scornful remarks about the Kardashians during an Instagram Live she hosted while sitting just a few feet away from the famous family inside of a courtroom in Los Angeles amid Chyna's $108 million lawsuit against them.
Tokyo was ultimately ordered to stay away from the courtroom due to her "veiled physical threats" targeted at the Kardashians.
The Kardashians ended up winning the nearly five-year legal battle, as Chyna was not awarded any damages after accusing the family of defamation and ruining her reality television career.