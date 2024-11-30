'Looking So Young!': Kris Jenner, 69, Shows Off 'Chic' New Bob Hairstyle as She Celebrates Thanksgiving With Khloé Kardashian and Her Kids: Photos
Kris Jenner continues to age backward.
Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday, November 29, to share photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations with her mom, 69, along with her kiddos, True and Tatum Thompson. Despite the adorable family moments, Jenner's new hairstyle caught everyone's attention.
"❥ Thankful ❥," the Good American cofounder, 40, penned below the snaps of the foursome decked out in their matching leopard outfits for the holiday.
People on the internet could not get over how great the mother-of-six appeared. "Loving Kris’s bob! Everyone looks great! 🤎✨" one social media user wrote below the pictures.
"Kris slaying 🤭," a second said while a third added, "Wow Kris you're looking so young! Love your hair."
"Beyond chic," an additional user noted while a fifth said, "Kris looks so cute and young with the bob. She needs to do that often."
The sweet update comes as people close to Jenner say she's doing everything she can to keep herself looking as fresh as possible. "She looks good, no one is disputing that, and obviously lots of work is still being done, likely Botox, lasers, fillers, but it’s not just her face," an insider spilled.
"She’s tweaking other parts of her body, too," the source claimed. "If she sees any cellulite or wrinkles, she’s zapping them off."
"She’s always questioning them on the latest trends among the younger generations," the insider continued of getting wisdom from her children on the latest beauty trends. "She truly believes she’s on a par with them as far as glamor goes and still turns heads, even though she’s closing in on 70. The feeling is, though, that if Kris continues on this course, she’ll ruin her looks completely, but she’s so obsessed with beauty and image she doesn’t realize it."
Despite people online being highly critical of the businesswoman, who has been dating Corey Gamble, 44, since 2014, and her daughters for their looks, Jenner doesn't have time to obsess over what the trolls say about her.
"I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online. It’s unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel. It affects people’s mental health," she said in an interview earlier this year. "It’s a shame that our society has come to this. The good news is, I don’t read comments. For the most part I don’t pay attention ... have 12 jobs."