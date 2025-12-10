Khloé Kardashian Caught Flirting! Reality Star 'Shoots Her Shot' With Handsome Teacher Despite Wanting to Stay Single

Article continues below advertisement

Is Khloé Kardashian ready for love again? The reality star, 41, responded to a video of Jacob Myers, a “full-time teacher,” on Instagram with a flirtatious remark. Myers listed his personality traits and hobbies, prompting Kardashian to comment on his post.

Source: @yacobmyers/Instagram Teacher Jacob Myers caught Khloé Kardashian's attention.

Some of his credentials included “Italian roots,” “educated,” “former collegiate athlete,” “coaches soccer, track and football,” “active and disciplined” and “cooks.” “Somewhere out there is the woman who’s gonna ask how my school day was,” Myers wrote under his own post. “How was your day??” Kardashian asked in the comments section. Fans cheered on the Good American co-founder for her flirty remark. “Ms Khloe you shoot your shot!” one person exclaimed, while another said: “Go Koko go!” It is unclear if Myers, who lives in Santa Cruz, Calif. — which is near the star — responded to her privately.

Khloé Kardashian Reveals She's 'Really Happy' as a Single Woman

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom.

Her comment comes after Kardashian revealed on the April 16 episode of "Call Her Daddy" that she's “really happy” being single. “I don’t feel lonely, I don’t feel any of that stuff,” she spilled. “I feel great, which is actually, like, concerning, because I feel like I could go this way for, like, 10 more years.” That said, the star admitted she “would love to get married again” following her messy divorce from Lamar Odom. Kardashian was married to Odom from 2009 to 2016 and dated Tristan Thompson, the father of her children, on and off from 2016 to 2022.

Khloé Kardashian Avoided Intimacy for Several Years

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian previously dated Tristan Thompson.

In November, the Kardashians star revealed she has been celibate for “years” after splitting from the NBA star. “I’m mortified that it’s even my truth,” she expressed in an interview with Elle published on November 5. “This December will be four years. I get a little embarrassed. I’m like, ‘This is so pathetic,’ but once you get to a certain place, you think, ‘No, this is so special.’” The reality star has learned not to resent herself over her lack of action in the bedroom. “I feel so good,” she declared. “It’s so easy to hook up with other people and distract yourself. When I was going through my breakup it would have been so easy to deflect and hook up with someone else.”

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian hasn't had s-- in several years.