Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage in Gorgeous New Photos, Fans Declare It's the 'Best She's Ever Looked'

Khloé Kardashian looked absolutely stunning in new photos shared on the morning of Friday, February 28. The reality star, 40, took the snaps in the recording studio while she was working on her podcast "Khloé in Wonder Land."

The mom-of-two styled her short new locks in a cute half-up, half-down look.

Kardashian showed off her body in a white long-sleeved corset-style top that featured a deep neckline and clasps down the center. She also wore a pair of light-wash ripped jeans and accessorized with silver jewelry.

She let the photos do all the talking, simply captioning the set, "🤍."

Fans raved over the pictures, with one gushing in the comments section, "This look on you head to toe is the best you have ever looked boo ❤️ ❤️ literally look 20!!! Iconic 🔥."

"That’s it, I'm convinced. I'm getting the @khloekardashian BOB 😍🤎💇‍♀️," another Instagram follower said of the star's hairdo, while a third wrote, "you look so stunning Koko! thank you for brightening my days 🤍."