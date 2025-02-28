Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage in Gorgeous New Photos, Fans Declare It's the 'Best She's Ever Looked'
You go, KoKo!
Khloé Kardashian looked absolutely stunning in new photos shared on the morning of Friday, February 28. The reality star, 40, took the snaps in the recording studio while she was working on her podcast "Khloé in Wonder Land."
Kardashian showed off her body in a white long-sleeved corset-style top that featured a deep neckline and clasps down the center. She also wore a pair of light-wash ripped jeans and accessorized with silver jewelry.
The mom-of-two styled her short new locks in a cute half-up, half-down look.
She let the photos do all the talking, simply captioning the set, "🤍."
Fans raved over the pictures, with one gushing in the comments section, "This look on you head to toe is the best you have ever looked boo ❤️ ❤️ literally look 20!!! Iconic 🔥."
"That’s it, I'm convinced. I'm getting the @khloekardashian BOB 😍🤎💇♀️," another Instagram follower said of the star's hairdo, while a third wrote, "you look so stunning Koko! thank you for brightening my days 🤍."
The Good American founder's friends and family also showed her love, with brother Rob Kardashian calling her "my pretty queen!!!"
"Yessss gorgeous," penned Khadijah Haqq, 41.
Khadijah's twin sister, Malika Haqq, was the most recent guest on Khloé's podcast, and the latter couldn't resist asking Mailka about her old fling with Rob, 37, which occurred years ago when he was living with Khloé and her then-husband, Lamar Odom, 45.
Malika admitted their hookup sort of began as a "joke" to try and "ruffle" Khloé's "feathers," prompting the mother-of-two to call Rob on the phone.
"Hey Bobby ... Not to put you on the spot, but when you and Malika starting f------ one another, was it considered a joke just to p--- me off?" she bluntly asked.
"It definitely wasn't a joke," responded the dad-of-one, who admitted they had "great s--."
"It was very passionate and very good. It was a great passionate connection," he continued. "It was everything I needed. You like that, Khloé?"
After hanging up with Rob, Khloé told her pal, "You went behind my back and were f------ my brother!"
"It wasn't behind your back. Was I supposed to say, 'Hey, Khloé! Just an announcement...?' She wasn't around actually when it happened," Malika clarified. "She was on a road trip with her [Lamar], so it actually happened when they were gone."
Khloé explained she was more mad about the fact that she didn't know about the hookup, not that they got together.
"My brother! Him and I could be fraternal twins," she quipped. "No, you don't owe me an apology. What I'm saying is if I were to sit on your brother's d---, I would be calling you afterwards."