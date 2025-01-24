Scott Disick Compliments Khloé Kardashian's Chic Bob Haircut: See Her New Look!
New year, new 'do!
On Friday, January 24, Khloé Kardashian debuted a chic hairstyle, showing off a freshly chopped bob that fell to right above her shoulders. The reality star maintained her brunette hair color but appeared to have a lighter shade on a few face-framing pieces.
"Bobby," she quipped in the caption of her Instagram post.
Sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick both "liked" the photos, with the latter also leaving a comment, writing, "Love a good bob ❤️."
"Love Bobby ❤️," the mom-of-two, 40, replied to Scott.
Fans took notice of Scott's compliment, especially since earlier this month, he went on the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, where they chatted about the constant rumors that they have romantic feelings for each other.
"@letthelordbewithyou we are rooting for you guys ❤️," one person said of the two, while another penned, "@letthelordbewithyou loves a good khlo 😌 I think yall are meant to be to be honest ❤️."
Despite fans' wishes, the pair insisted their banter is just for fun.
"Because we get along well, they’re like, ‘You’re soulmates.’ I have kids with her sister!" the dad-of-three, 41, pointed out of co-parenting with Kourtney, 45. "I obviously say a lot of gross things that are too much but that’s who I am. Obviously I am not serious."
"The fact that people think that is psychotic, but I guess if I was watching the show and wanting entertainment, I guess I would jump to those conclusions, too," he added of his flirty behavior.
Scott noted the rumors used to get so out of hand that even his late parents would call and ask if the headlines were true.
"Every day, they were like, ‘You got Khloé pregnant?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, Dad, I got Khloé pregnant.’ And he’s like, ‘OK,’" the Talentless founder spilled. "Every week I got a different sister pregnant. Like, where’s the kids?"
The podcast host noted the "number one question" she got from fans after announcing Scott would appear on the show was whether they ever hooked up.
"F--- yeah!" Scott jokingly declared, before Khloe emphasized, "No, we haven’t."
Despite being platonic with Khloé, on a previous episode of The Kardashians, Scott admitted the Good American co-founder had all of the traits he would look for in a romantic partner, noting, "She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute."
After his confession, Kris Jenner revealed in a confessional scene, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé. Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé."
"The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé ... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for," she said of trying to set Scott up on a date.