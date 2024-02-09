Khloé Kardashian Says It's 'So Incredible' How Much Son Tatum Looks Like Her Brother Rob: See New Photos

"I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret," Khloé admitted. "But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately."

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she said. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"