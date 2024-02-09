Khloé Kardashian Says It's 'So Incredible' How Much Son Tatum Looks Like Her Brother Rob: See New Photos
They've got good genes!
Khloé Kardashian's fans couldn't get over how much her son, Tatum, resembled her younger brother, Rob, when she posted a new set of photos with her little boy.
"Me and my baby," the reality star, 39, captioned the snaps, which showed the two on a bed and the toddler standing up on her legs so he could be face-to-face with his mom.
The blonde beauty rocked a matching black sweat suit while her little boy, 18 months, wore a black T-shirt, camo print shorts and olive green sneakers.
When Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi — someone who Khloé follows on Instagram — commented that the toddler "looks so much like Rob. ❤️," the mom-of-two-replied, "doesn’t he?!?! It’s really so so incredible ❤."
"He has your dad [Robert Kardashian] and Rob's whole face 😍," one fan of Khloe's wrote, while another joked, "This is Robert Kardashian, III."
Meanwhile, many think her daughter True, 5, looks like her dad, Tristan Thompson, who is also the father of Tatum.
As OK! reported, the on-off couple is amicably co-parenting their kids after their last split, which came after the NBA player, 32, cheated on Khloé and fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.
The Good American co-founder admitted that being around her unfaithful ex can be difficult, but she keeps her emotions to herself for the sake of their children.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," she noted in a recent interview with tmrw magazine. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"
"I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret," Khloé admitted. "But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately."
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she said. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"
After countless ups and downs over the years, the Strong Looks Better Naked author finally feels she's in a great spot.
"I don’t know who cares but 2024 is going to be my f------ year! I feel it!!!" she declared in January on X, the platform formerly named Twitter. "Newness is coming!!!!! Manifesting greatness!"
"I’ve been taking time to get the old me but the better version back and guess the f--- what… She’s here," the star added.