Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment on Khloé Kardashian's Sizzling Hot Bikini Photos
Though they're basically family, Scott Disick never hesitates to rave over Khloé Kardashian's good looks.
On Wednesday, January 24, the Good American co-founder shared several sizzling snaps of herself dressed in a bikini, big fur coat, fuzzy hat and boots, prompting plenty of people to drool over her fab figure.
The mom-of-two, 39, made it clear she wasn't wearing real fur, captioning her upload, "It’s giving mob wife vibes…. Faux mob wife of course."
Disick, who's the father of her sister Kourtney Kardashian's three eldest kids, loved the look, commenting, "2 hot 2 handle 🔥."
Meanwhile, sister Kylie Jenner called her older sibling "hot," and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Lisa Barlow wrote, "Perfection."
It's hardly the first time Scott, 40, has acted flirtatious with Khloé — in fact, he admitted on a recent episode of The Kardashians that the blonde beauty is his "perfect" woman.
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," the Talentless founder explained. "She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."
In a subsequent confessional scene, Kris Jenner quipped, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé. Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé."
Though the Revenge Body host insisted she sees Scott like a brother, an insider claimed the two purposely turn on the charm when the cameras are rolling.
"It gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show," the insider spilled, though they noted, "it happens when there are no cameras around, too. They like to flirt.”
"They know it drives Kourtney nuts and is a great story line," the source continued. "They think it’s quite funny and love playing around with it just for the sheer shock value."
Despite Scott and Kourtney growing apart once she started dating now-husband Travis Barker, the New York native has maintained a close bond with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
"I support Scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother," Khloé declared on social media. "Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️."
Matriarch Kris echoed that sentiment after a report claimed Scott was "cut off" from the brood.
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family," she stated. "We love him and not true!"