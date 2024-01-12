Khloé Kardashian Declares She Feels Like a 'Better Version' of Her 'Old' Self as Reality Star 'Manifests Greatness' for 2024
Khloé Kardashian is determined to make 2024 her best year yet!
After enduring countless hardships — including her on-off baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheating on her more than once — the reality star believes things will soon go her way.
"I don’t know who cares but 2024 is going to be my f------ year! I feel it!!!" she declared on X, the platform formerly named Twitter. "Newness is coming!!!!! Manifesting greatness!"
Fans excitedly voiced their support for her Thursday, January 11, comment, with one person replying, "This is the confidence we’ve been waiting for!"
"I’ve been taking time to get the old me but the better version back and guess the f--- what… She’s here," the reality star responded.
"Yaaass Queen! Claim that ishhh!" another social media user wrote.
"It is claimed! And I’m willing to share my year with you, and anyone else who wants to claim it," said Kardashian, 39. "There is enough to go around! Let’s all be happy and thriving."
As OK! reported, the Good American co-founder insisted she's not back together with Thompson, 32, but she still wants their kids to have a strong bond with him.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," she explained to tmrw magazine. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"
"Trust me, that's not how I feel every day," Kardashian confessed. "I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she continued. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"
Though the Revenge Body host has forgiven and reconciled with the NBA player in the past, she insisted in the most recent season of The Kardashians that she's no longer "attracted to Tristan."
"I know he's a very handsome ... Tristan is so handsome. He's a beautiful statue of a human. I'm not blind," the blonde beauty quipped. "But I can't think about kissing him on the lips. None of that would… it's just not in my wheelhouse."