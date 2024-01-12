Khloé Kardashian Sometimes 'Wants to Be a Petty B----' to Tristan Thompson, But She Always Acts 'Nice' for the Sake of Their Kids

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," noted Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with the NBA player. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"

However, the mom-of-two noted, "That's now how I feel every day."