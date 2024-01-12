Khloé Kardashian Sometimes 'Wants to Be a Petty B----' to Tristan Thompson, But She Always Acts 'Nice' for the Sake of Their Kids
When they go low, Khloé Kardashian goes high.
In a new interview, the reality star discussed her co-parenting relationship with on-off ex Tristan Thompson, explaining that despite all of the drama he put her through, she tries her best to stay amicable with him.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," noted Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, with the NBA player. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"
However, the mom-of-two noted, "That's now how I feel every day."
"I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person," disclosed the Good American co-founder, 39. "Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately.”
While her littles ones primarily reside with Kardashian, she's always allowed her unfaithful baby daddy, 32, to spend time with them.
"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she continued in her chat with tmrw magazine. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"
The pair first got together in 2016, but since then, they've split more than once due to the athlete's infidelity. His most recent betrayal resulted in him fathering a son with Maralee Nichols, though Thompson doesn't appear to be present in the tot's life.
"If someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I'd probably castrate them and smile doing it. This other situation was the most wild thing, and it's not only finding out that he had someone else pregnant, but while I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant," Kardashian spilled on The Kardashians. "Never in a million years would I have thought that. Then this whole year goes by, my son's not even one yet, and look how much has changed."
While Kardashian has reconciled with the father-of-four — Thompson also shares a son with ex Jordy Craig — in the past, the mom-of-two stated she's no longer "attracted" to her ex.
"I know he's a very handsome ... Tristan is so handsome. He's a beautiful statue of a human. I'm not blind," she said. "But I can't think about kissing him on the lips. None of that would… it's just not in my wheelhouse."
However, when a friend asked the media personality if she would ever get back with Thompson, she vaguely confessed, "I don't know. I don't know what it is. It's definitely not now."