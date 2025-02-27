or
'Mortified' Khloé Kardashian Reveals Kris Jenner Chastised Her for Not Giving an Athlete Oral S-- After 'One or Two' Dates

Composite photo of Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian said her mother criticized her for not performing a lewd act on an athlete after 'one or two' dates.

By:

Feb. 27 2025, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian shockingly revealed her mom, Kris Jenner, once came down on her for not performing a lewd act on an NBA player.

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian was 'mortified' by her mother's comments.

“I went on a date with someone … he was a basketball player for one of the LA teams,” she began sharing on her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast.

She noted she was telling her friends about being ghosted by the gentleman when Jenner, who was eavesdropping on the conversation, decided to make her opinion known, asking for more information about her love life.

When Kardashian explained she had been on only “one or two” dates with him, she stated her mother bluntly asked if she gave him a b--------.

“And I go … ‘What?!'” she said of the shocking moment.

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner encourages Khloé Kardashian to take nude photos.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author continued detailing the ordeal, noting her mother “doubled down” on the question. When Kardashian shared she’d only seen him a couple of times, Jenner asserted the lack of oral s-- was “why he’s not calling you back.”

Her friend Khadijah Haqq, who was on the podcast and present during the incident, remembered thinking Jenner was “the GOAT.”

“Like, clearly she knows something we don’t know!” Haqq noted. “I was mortified that my mom said this in front of my friends!” Kardashian added.

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian said her mother constantly encourages her to wear swimsuits.

This isn’t the first time Jenner was reportedly open with her children about this topic, as Kardashian detailed another incident on the February 5 episode of her podcast, claiming her mother encourages her to “take naked pictures of herself.”

“My mom tells me that, and I’m like, ‘Are you OK? Can you stop?'” she quipped.

“She’s always like, ‘You’re never gonna look as good as you do now,” she elaborated, adding Jenner is frequently pushing her to wear bathing suits.

“She’s like, ‘Wear a bikini,’” she stated. “Like, it could be snowing and she’s like, ‘Just wear a bikini.’”

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is currently mourning the loss of her hairstylist.

Lewd tales aside, Kardashian recently took to social media to throw her support behind her sister Kylie Jenner, who is currenlty grieving the loss of her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. "I am so so sorry my sweet Kylie," Khloé commented on her sister’s tribute post on February 25. "I know how devastated you are and have been."

The 40-year-old noted she wishes she could “take the pain away” from Kylie, adding, “Grief is in a way [a] form of love. Know you both loved one another so so deeply. I love you so much.”

