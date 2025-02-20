Khloé Kardashian's Hottest Moments: See the Reality Star's Sultriest Looks

In September 2024, Khloé Kardashian showcased her ripped figure as she modeled for Fabletics' latest fall collection of leggings, jackets, bras, coats and sweats.

"I love that Fabletics understands that activewear isn’t just about looking good; it’s also about feeling good and performing well wherever your day takes you. We both share the same passion for inclusivity, innovation, empowerment and an understanding that people come in all shapes and sizes," she said of her collaboration with the brand.