Article continues below advertisement
Khloé Kardashian's Hottest Moments: See the Reality Star's Sultriest Looks

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Revenge body! Khloe Kardashian is becoming increasingly hotter as the years go by.

By:

Feb. 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian Looked Good in Comfortable Outfits

Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian posed for the brand's collection.

In September 2024, Khloé Kardashian showcased her ripped figure as she modeled for Fabletics' latest fall collection of leggings, jackets, bras, coats and sweats.

"I love that Fabletics understands that activewear isn’t just about looking good; it’s also about feeling good and performing well wherever your day takes you. We both share the same passion for inclusivity, innovation, empowerment and an understanding that people come in all shapes and sizes," she said of her collaboration with the brand.

She Went Braless!

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian often promotes her sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line.

The Good American co-founder let her nipples protrude while wearing a plunging turquoise top in a November 2024 photoset.

"🤎🩵 not wearing the nipple bra 🫣🩵🤎," she captioned the post.

Khloé Kardashian Sizzled in a Black Outfit

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

She faced backlash over her alleged cosmetic procedures.

Before the holiday season 2024, Kardashian seductively posed in her black body-hugging turtleneck bodysuit that accentuated her fit physique. She completed her chic look with floral-patterned tights and black heels.

She Promoted Her Fragrance

Source: XO Khloé

Khloé Kardashian shares two kids with Tristan Thompson.

The 40-year-old mom-of-two stunned in a sheer halter catsuit and satin trench coat when she promoted her first-ever signature fragrance, XO Khloé, at an Ulta Beauty store in Calabasas, Calif., in December 2024. She kept her long, wavy hair down, completing her jaw-dropping look.

Khloé Kardashian Soaked Up the Sun

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

'The Kardashians' trailer showed Khloé Kardashian reuniting with her ex Lamar Odom.

In a September 2024 selfie, Kardashian donned a tiny white bikini and massive sunglasses as she basked in the sun.

She wrote, "Hidden Hills Yesterday 109° Today 106°."

She Always Stuns in Whatever She Wears

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian was criticized after she ripped Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass amid the L.A. wildfires.

"Happy Friday ❥," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a photo of herself wearing a formfitting top that accentuated her chest area.

Khloé Kardashian Dropped a Flattering Bikini Photo

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian previously had a health scare when a rare tumor was found and eventually removed from her face.

Kardashian put a spotlight on her toned midsection as she soaked up the sun in a steamy Instagram update.

Kendall Jenner Captured Stunning Photos of Khloé Kardashian

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian gave Kendall Jenner advice as she revealed she would love to swap with her younger sister during an episode of 'The Kardashians.'

The Kocktails with Khloé star let her sister Kendall Jenner take jaw-dropping photos as she posed outdoors in her dark bikini. She displayed her toned body in the sunlight, revealing her natural glow.

"When your sister knows your angles 📸 @kendalljenner," she captioned the carousel of photos.

