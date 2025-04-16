Khloé Kardashian Admits to Getting Violent After Finding Lamar Odom 'Naked' With Another Woman: 'My Knuckles Were All Bloody and Gross'
Khloé Kardashian had an explosive reaction to Lamar Odom cheating on her.
The reality star, 40, admitted on the Wednesday, April 16, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that when she found her ex naked with another woman, things got violent.
"My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them the next day]," she said, staying deliberately secretive about what exactly caused the damage.
When Kardashian was around 26, she found her then-husband in a motel in Downtown L.A. getting intimate with another girl.
"I saw in the window that him and this girl were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that," she explained. "But I knocked on the door, they answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic."
The next day, she attended a birthday party for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, acting "as if nothing ever happened."
Khloé, who joked that her bloody fingers were "on theme" for the cowboy-inspired festivities, doesn't think she "ever said a thing."
While the media personality was fixated on the fact that her partner was unfaithful, Lamar seemed to be busy calculating how she tracked his location.
"I was like, 'I don't give a s---. I'm not telling anybody anything. And why are you in a motel in Downtown L.A. at 3 in the morning?'" she questioned Lamar — whom she was married to from 2009 to 2016 — at the time.
Although she didn't reveal how exactly she kept tabs on Lamar, she mentioned elsewhere in the interview that she has placed "trackers on people's cars before."
The Good American co-founder reunited with the former NBA star, 45, on the Season 6 premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, February 6. Khloé clarified that the awkward encounter was solely intended for her ex to retrieve old belongings, although it turned into a four-hour conversation.
"Lamar and I have so much history. To not talk to someone in almost 10 years, and then to be around them, and I didn’t know what to expect," she said. "I sort of blacked out, and it was just my trauma taking over, and this was me in autopilot, and how many things either he did or said that were triggering me to the old Lamar."
Several times, the TV star has referred to the basketball player as the "right person, wrong time."
"I have so much love for Lamar and in every relationship that I have, I’m so grateful for them, even the worst of them," she added.