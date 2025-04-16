Khloé Kardashian Admits to Getting Violent After Finding Lamar Odom 'Naked' With Another Woman: 'My Knuckles Were All Bloody and Gross'

The reality star, 40, admitted on the Wednesday, April 16, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that when she found her ex naked with another woman, things got violent.

"My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them the next day]," she said, staying deliberately secretive about what exactly caused the damage.

When Kardashian was around 26, she found her then-husband in a motel in Downtown L.A. getting intimate with another girl.

"I saw in the window that him and this girl were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that," she explained. "But I knocked on the door, they answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic."