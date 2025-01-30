Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She Divorced Ex-Husband Lamar Odom: 'That Was a Very Pivotal Moment'

"I remember, I was married and my ex-husband had a drug addiction," she explained of the basketball star, whom Kardashian tied the knot with in 2009 just weeks after they first met. "And I knew that his addiction always heightened — he was in the NBA — and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil’s playground."

"I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, if I remember correctly, and I was begging, 'Please, please go to Team USA’ and I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, 'You can’t want it more than I do,'" the Good American co-founder, 40, continued.