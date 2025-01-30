Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She Divorced Ex-Husband Lamar Odom: 'That Was a Very Pivotal Moment'
Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her decision to file for divorce from Lamar Odom more than one decade ago.
During the Wednesday, January 29, episode of her new "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, the reality star spoke to motivational speaker Mel Robbins about what led to the heartbreaking end of her and Odom's marriage.
"I remember, I was married and my ex-husband had a drug addiction," she explained of the basketball star, whom Kardashian tied the knot with in 2009 just weeks after they first met. "And I knew that his addiction always heightened — he was in the NBA — and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil’s playground."
"I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, if I remember correctly, and I was begging, 'Please, please go to Team USA’ and I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, 'You can’t want it more than I do,'" the Good American co-founder, 40, continued.
Kardashian admitted: "I remember when he said, 'You can’t want it more than me' and 'I don’t want it' — it was so profound. It's so silly, 'cause I know that. But I wanted it so badly, because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good, but he just wasn’t in that place."
"It took me a long time to get to, then I had to file for divorce," she noted of her decision to pull the plug on her marriage in 2013. "That was a very pivotal moment in my life because I remember that statement being like… 'Yeah, you’re right. I can’t want your life more than you.'"
Kardashian and Odom's divorce wasn't finalized until 2016 — roughly one year after the Los Angeles Lakers alum's near-fatal 2015 overdose.
Odom, 45, is now sober and has founded several addiction treatment centers. He even reunited with the mom-of-two recently, which was revealed in the Season 6 trailer of The Kardashians.
While his appearance on the reality show sparked rumors of a rekindled romance between the two, he insisted during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that "it would be a blessing just to be her friend."
Elsewhere in her podcast episode, Kardashian reflected on her tumultuous relationship with ex Tristan Thompson — whom she shares her daughter, True, 6, and son, Tatum, 2, with.
The mom-of-two discussed the time she learned Thompson, 33, had been unfaithful just days before she gave birth to their first child together.
"I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public and I gave birth 48 hours later," she detailed. "People were like, 'Do you want him in the hospital room when you’re giving birth?' And it was my first baby, and I said, 'I do, and we’re all going to pretend,' because of course I had to have all my siblings in the room and my mom."
Kardashian said her main reason for allowing Thompson in the room was so True could look back and know her dad was present when she was born.
"I said, 'We’re all…it’s gonna be hard for you guys, but let’s all act like this didn’t happen, because my daughter’s going to see this home footage one day, and I don't want her to ever see [negativity.]' I was thinking for my daughter, True," she declared.
Kardashian added: "I get sad if I ever see myself [back then], because I can tell I’m blank, and it’s an out of body experience. I just went into autopilot, and I just went into, ‘I’m not here.’ I was not present, but my body was there. I gave birth, I did what I had to do, but it was for her."