Khloé Kardashian Punched Ex-Husband Lamar Odom in the Face for Using Drugs
Khloé Kardashian owned up to hitting ex-husband Lamar Odom in the face on the February 13 episode of The Kardashians.
In her first conversation with Odom in nine years, Kardashian reminded Odom she was “there through it all,” detailing how she had to help him learn to walk and change his diapers during his recovery from drug use.
“I remember everything,” she continued, explaining how she became extremely angered when she found out her ex was using again in May 2016. She then went on to shockingly admit she reacted by punching him “in the face” and shattering “everything in that house.”
Odom responded, telling her he wasn’t “thinking” when he stopped being sober but “had enough awareness to get a burner phone to call a drug dealer.”
Kardashian and Odom were married in September 2009, after dating for a month. She filed for divorce in 2013, but after his near-fatal overdose in 2015, she called it off. After helping to rehabilitate him, she ended up divorcing him in 2016.
As OK! reported, on the January 29 episode of her “Khloé In Wonder Land” podcast, she addressed what led to the end of her marriage.
"I remember, I was married and my ex-husband had a drug addiction," she shared. “And I knew that his addiction always heightened — he was in the NBA — and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil’s playground."
"I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, if I remember correctly, and I was begging, 'Please, please go to Team USA’ and I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, 'You can’t want it more than I do,'" she continued.
Kardashian recalled that when he said this to her, it was “profound” because she wanted it “so badly” as a way to “help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good, but he just wasn’t in that place."
"It took me a long time to get to, then I had to file for divorce,” she added. That was a very pivotal moment in my life because I remember that statement being like… 'Yeah, you’re right. I can’t want your life more than you.'"
As far as why Kardashian wanted to reunite with Odom on her hit reality show, she revealed it was to “close [that] chapter” of her life “for good.”
"Lamar was, and is, definitely someone that I was like, the love of my life,” she explained in a confessional on the show. "I got married when I was 24 and although him and I got married 30 days to the day after meeting one another, I loved him with all of my heart and soul.”