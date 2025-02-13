Khloé Kardashian Punched Ex-Husband Lamar Odom in the Face for Using Drugs

In her first conversation with Odom in nine years, Kardashian reminded Odom she was “there through it all,” detailing how she had to help him learn to walk and change his diapers during his recovery from drug use.

“I remember everything,” she continued, explaining how she became extremely angered when she found out her ex was using again in May 2016. She then went on to shockingly admit she reacted by punching him “in the face” and shattering “everything in that house.”

Odom responded, telling her he wasn’t “thinking” when he stopped being sober but “had enough awareness to get a burner phone to call a drug dealer.”