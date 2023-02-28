Letting Loose! Single Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Sultry Moves While Partying With A Group Of Men
She's the life of the party!
Khloé Kardashian clearly got her groove back, as she showed off quite a few sultry moves while dancing the night away with a huge group of guys the other evening.
The Kardashians star shared a TikTok on Monday, February 27, of herself smack dab in the middle of a huge crew of men at a recent celebration. However, the fashionista — who looked chic in a black gown, matching gloves and a high ponytail — may not be taking any one of them home with her.
"Gays just know how to do stuff. I mean they're survivors and for some reason they're always obsessed with me," a voiceover of Jennifer Coolidge said in the clip as the Good American founder continued grinding on her pals.
The mom-of-two's fans adored seeing her in such high spirits, with one fan writing, "I think I'm speaking for everyone when I say Khloe is everyone's favorite."
"Shade but like no shade. Khloe’s the only one in the family I actually like," added another.
The praise from social media users comes as the reality star shut down a troll who criticized her appearance after she recently underwent surgery to remove a facial tumor. Kardashian shared a snap of herself at the gym on Sunday, February 26, to which one person had a rude reaction to.
"And what the heck is on your cheek," the person asked, to which she clapped back, noting, “A bandage 🩹 I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking ❤️.”
Someone who seemed to be a big fan of the selfie was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, who liked and then swiftly unliked the picture — which he has done multiple times since the end of their romance.
The former pair, who share daughter True Thompson, 4, and a 7-month old son together, called it quits on their relationship for good in 2021, but Tristan continues to try to lure her back in. Stay strong, girl!