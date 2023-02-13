Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop After Showing Off Rock Hard Bikini Body: 'Legs Don't Match'

This is hardly the first time the Good American founder has been hit with photoshopping accusations, but as usual, she doesn't let the negativity get to her, instead choosing to post uplifting messages to help spread positivity.

"I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips. Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don't highlight it as much as we do the negative," she shared with an outlet two years ago. "Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see."