Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop After Showing Off Rock Hard Bikini Body: 'Legs Don't Match'
While some of us are bundled up in sweaters and boots, Khloé Kardashian is showcasing her rock hard bikini body!
On Monday, February 13, the reality star posted two jaw-dropping photos in which she posed up against a wall while donning a dark gray latex-looking swimsuit.
The mom-of-two, 38, let the snaps do all the talking, simply captioning the post with a light grey heart emoji. While friends and fans couldn't stop praising her toned stomach and strong legs, some trolls insisted the picture was edited.
"Legs don’t match 😩," one person commented, while another wrote, "Ughhh. Not natural."
"Unfollowing," added a third. "Tired of seeing these celebs with no clothes on, post something meaningful sometimes."
This is hardly the first time the Good American founder has been hit with photoshopping accusations, but as usual, she doesn't let the negativity get to her, instead choosing to post uplifting messages to help spread positivity.
"I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips. Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don't highlight it as much as we do the negative," she shared with an outlet two years ago. "Just as much as I need a little boost in my day, I would assume one out of the 133 million followers I have might want to see the same thing I want to see."
- Khloé Kardashian Insists She's Single But Admits To 'Praying' For The Right Man To Come Along
- Khloé Kardashian Declares She's Spent Enough Time On Things That 'Didn't Feel Right' After Clearing Up Tristan Thompson Rumors
- Tristan Thompson Pays Tribute To Late Mother Andrea & Apologizes For 'Wrong Decisions I’ve Made in My Life'
Earlier this month, Kardashian utilized social media to deny rumors she was back with unfaithful on-off ex Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children.
"Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it," she responded after a fan asked if she was single. "No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Nonetheless, the star has been spending more time with the athlete, 31, after his mother suddenly passed last month. To add fuel to the fire, Thompson bought a new pad located just two miles away in December 2022.