Khloé Kardashian Is 'Grateful' Doctors Caught Her Face Tumor Early: 'Most People Aren't As Lucky As Me'
No secrets here! Khloé Kardashian is coming clean about why she's been sporting bandages on her face as of late.
"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 11.
The Good American co-founder shared that doctors noticed a small bump, which they thought might have been a zit. "I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," she said.
"Dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan because what they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face."
"I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who knew I would take incredible care of my face," the reality star, 38, continued. "I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are ... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."
Fortunately, it seems like Kardashian will be just fine. "Thank you to my amazing doctors!! Garth, I am so beyond grateful for you!!! I know how deeply you didn't want to cut into my face, but you did it to protect me," she gushed. "I trust you with everything and I'm so grateful we caught this early. I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren't as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful."
She ended her Instagram Stories with a quote, writing, "'Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be kind for you have no idea what they are going through.'"
"PS I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently," she advised. "At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups."